Essex lost to Lancashire Lightning in the quarter-finals of the 2022 T20 Blast

Essex have re-signed Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old first joined Essex in 2022 and took 14 wickets in last season's competition, scoring 165 runs.

He also helped Trent Rockets win The Hundred, and is set to play for Lucknow Super Giants in the forthcoming Indian Premier League.

"I believe we have a strong squad this season that has a great chance of winning more silverware," Sams said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the club last year and I can't wait to get back over there and play in front of the passionate Chelmsford crowd once again."

Sams has played 10 Twenty20 internationals for Australia, most recently an eight-run defeat by England in Perth last October.

"He has been one of the most consistent players in T20 cricket around the world over the last few years with bat and ball, so we're thrilled to see him return," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

Essex start their T20 campaign with a home match against Gloucestershire on 30 May.