Sarah Glenn (centre) took 3-30 in the warm-up game against South Africa on Monday

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn says England will be focusing on themselves and their aggressive brand of cricket at the Women's T20 World Cup but admits it is a "crucial time" for the squad.

Since Jon Lewis was appointed in November, England have looked to be more aggressive with bat and ball.

It led to England smashing 246-7 in a warm-up against South Africa on Monday.

"We've got a really good chance," said Glenn, 23, ahead of their opening game against West Indies on Saturday.

"We've always had the right mindset in terms of what we've wanted to achieve, which is to inspire and entertain everyone, but the difference now is we're piecing it together.

"We've always had the self-belief we can beat any side. We've always been quite close to breaking that, but I think the difference now is it's all about us.

"In the past we've maybe gone searching for what we need to do against certain players or oppositions but now we're just sticking to our strengths and just trusting the process of playing really aggressive cricket.

"It is exciting and I think that can be the difference. It is a really crucial time for us."

'We'd love to mirror the men'

England go into the tournament having beaten the West Indies 5-0 in the format in December, before a 17-run win in their opening warm-up game against South Africa.

They raced to 67-0 off the opening four overs, drawing comparisons to the aggressive style England men adopt in red and white-ball cricket.

"Obviously we are cricket 'badgers', always trying to watch cricket. We have seen the men create an ethos of trying to play aggressively and it was quite inspiring to watch, especially in Test matches," said Glenn.

"It was really interesting to see how they were playing and there were a few of us thinking 'we'd love to play that style of cricket'.

"It's always been in us and Lewi is really bringing that out of us and part of the process is believing that we can do it.

"As long as we can keep pushing for that, and if England cricket can all have the same mindset, as the men and women, I think we can create something really special."

'It is special being a three'

Lewis has introduced off-spinner Charlie Dean to the T20 side and the 22-year-old has taken 14 wickets in five matches since.

That has led to increased competition for a place in the team, with Dean competing with Glenn and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who are ranked fourth and first in the world respectively.

They played as a trio at times in West Indies and Glenn says it is "brilliant" that Dean, who had become a regular part of the 50-over team under Lisa Keightley, is pushing to be included.

"All three of us are so different in how we bowl and attack," said Glenn.

"Jon is enjoying seeing us do that. It is quite a special thing to have as a three.

"There are so many options that Heather and Lewi have. It is really good for us to challenge ourselves and make ourselves strong."

Ecclestone played as a batter in the warm-up against South Africa with England looking after a slight injury ahead of, potentially, six games in three weeks.

If Ecclestone was to miss out at any stage, Glenn would become England's most experienced spinner, having played 41 T20 internationals.

"That's what we've been developing as a team, being able to fulfil each others roles if we need to," added Glenn.

"Not just to use it if the option isn't there but being able to use it if the option is there so Heather has a wide range of options on the field.

"As a team we are doing that really well, but I've got that in my head so I'm ready. I have tried to do that in the past too so that I am always ready."