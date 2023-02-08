Brendon McCullum was capped 432 times by New Zealand, including 101 Tests

Coach Brendon McCullum says he is "in awe of how good" the players in his England squad can be.

McCullum is preparing to lead England in two Tests in his native New Zealand on the back of nine wins in 10 matches playing a thrilling style of cricket.

On Wednesday in a warm-up against a New Zealand XI, batter Harry Brook hit five sixes in a single over.

"The shots and some of the skills they possess is pretty insane," said former New Zealand captain McCullum.

"From a coaching point of view, it's pretty exciting to watch the talent some of these guys have got.

"We sit back in awe at times of how good these guys can be. Hopefully we're able to see them continue to develop."

England's run of success, built on a philosophy of playing with freedom and aggression, has included some remarkable performances.

In June, they chased 299 in only 50 overs to beat New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge and followed up by pursuing 378 - an England record - to defeat India at Edgbaston.

In December, they piled up 506-4 on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan, which the bowlers backed up by forcing an all-time great win on a flat pitch. It set England on the way to a 3-0 series victory, the first time a visiting team has secured a clean sweep in Pakistan.

Since McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took over in May last year, England have achieved a scoring rate of 4.77 runs per over, significantly faster than the rest of the world, while only Australia are taking wickets at a swifter and cheaper rate.

McCullum had praise for Stokes, the all-rounder whose inspirational leadership is adding to a list of achievements that includes match-winning performances in England's 2019 50-over World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup final triumphs, and his innings in the 2019 Headingley Ashes Test victory, one of the greatest ever played by an Englishman.

"With the skipper in charge, I'm not sure what's possible because he's a guy who writes his own scripts and achieves some pretty special things," said McCullum.

"I know the plans he has for this team are quite lofty. He'll try to do what he can to drag the boys along for the ride."

McCullum and Stokes took charge after a run when England had won only one Test in 17, a period largely played under restrictions related to the Covid pandemic.

The poor form saw captain Joe Root, coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles all replaced, the latter by Rob Key.

McCullum acknowledged the work done by the previous regime to "hold the fort together".

"When you're playing Test cricket and things aren't going to plan and you throw in the restrictions that everyone around the world experienced, it's incredibly demanding," he said.

"Timing is everything in life and taking over when we did, the guys were ready for that sense of freedom. Everything around the world opened up and I guess we appreciate the opportunity we have got. I'm fortunate it came along when it did."

England will bowl on the second and final day of their warm-up against the New Zealand XI on Thursday after being dismissed for 465 on day one in Hamilton.

The first Test against New Zealand begins on 16 February in Mount Maunganui, with the series concluding in Wellington.

England then play one Test against Ireland in June before they begin their bid to win back the Ashes from Australia.

"I don't think we have to do too much different," said McCullum. "Guys are enjoying their cricket. They have got smiles on their faces. They are laughing and joking.

"When they put their heads down and start working, they put in the yards. That's all you can ask for. Then it's a matter of in pressure situations, being brave enough to allow that talent, hard work and enjoyment factor to come out. If you do that, you don't know where the ceiling is.

"There will be tough times, no doubt, and it's intriguing how we handle those. I'm sure we'll handle them with the same sort of calm we've been able to handle the success we've had."

McCullum also confirmed he will be in attendance at the Te Rapa racecourse in Hamilton on Saturday to see the horse he part-owns, Defibrillate, attempt to win its second successive Group One race.

"I've got the second favourite, so I'll be there," he said. "It might be the favourite after the boys get on it."