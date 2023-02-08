Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk both played for Oval Invincibles in the women's Hundred

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Marizanne Kapp lets out an exasperated laugh when asked how she's doing.

"I'm good," she says eventually. "Obviously it's been an emotional couple of days and weeks."

The South Africa all-rounder, who will play an important role in a home T20 World Cup that begins on Friday against Sri Lanka, will start the tournament under a cloud.

Her wife and former national team captain, Dane van Niekerk, was controversially omitted from the squad after she failed a fitness test.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) granted Kapp compassionate leave which meant she missed the final of a recent tri-series against India which South Africa won without her.

After the van Niekerk news broke, Kapp tweeted she was "a wife FIRST and then a cricketer," and thanked CSA for their understanding.

"I don't think people realise how emotionally difficult it can be for players," Kapp, 33, says. "Cricket is already so difficult with the pressures you face. I'm so invested in this team.

"Of course I didn't just lose a team-mate and a great player. My partner won't be there for a home World Cup. It's really upsetting."

Kapp has watched on as fellow members of a golden generation have exited too.

Last year, during South Africa's tour of England, the powerful opening batter Lizelle Lee retired from international cricket at the age of 29 over fears of being dropped, and therefore denied the chance to play in global franchise tournaments, because of her own fitness struggles.

Mignon du Preez, another former captain, lost her central contract with CSA when she stepped away from the 50-over format, while the long-serving wicketkeeper, Trisha Chetty, was not selected for this latest squad.

"These things have affected me massively," Kapp admits. "These are players I grew up playing with. They're my friends. I care about them.

"When they leave it's difficult. I've questioned whether or not I wanted to carry on. It puts so much pressure on the senior players who stay behind. I've felt a bit lost at times without them."

Kapp says that van Niekerk is "good" despite the setback.

It's been a challenging 18 months for the couple who have both been icons of the game for more than a decade.

Van Niekerk, who captained the Oval Invincibles to glory in the first season of The Hundred in 2021, missed last year's 50-over World Cup after suffering a fractured ankle.

Then, before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Kapp withdrew from the event when she flew home to be with her brother-in-law who was left in intensive care with dramatic burn wounds to his face after an accident.

Compounding matters, Kapp has also battled with four separate bouts of Covid in this time.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't difficult," Kapp says, before quickly turning the conversation back to her spouse.

"I'm sad for Dane. She tried her best. It's not like she didn't work extremely hard. She started training last year in July. But when you're injured it's hard to catch up."

Though Kapp wouldn't say outright whether or not she endorses CSA's strict fitness standards - which requires players to finish a two kilometre time trial in less than nine minutes and 30 seconds - she did wonder if there should be curated measures for individual players, which CSA are looking at.

"Athletes are different," said Kapp. "If you gave me two months to make the requirement I could probably do it.

"But for athletes like Dane, who are not as naturally fit, it can be more difficult. Every time she did a test she improved. She's so skilful. It's a shame she couldn't make it.

"We'll miss her. Not just for her skills but her tactics as well. She's the best captain I've played under, and not just because she's my wife. She's a born leader."

Without her, South Africa's small hopes of progressing beyond the group stage have diminished.

They'll likely have to beat either the indomitable Australians or a well-rounded New Zealand team to become the first side from their country to reach the knockout round of a home tournament.

Kapp's form is key. She believes she's played her "best cricket" during this tumultuous period and feels that she has been dealt a tricky hand by design.

"My faith has kept me grounded," she says. "Whenever I've felt like quitting I've prayed. I believe I'm being tested for a reason.

"Playing for my country is a privilege I take very seriously. I've been blessed. This past year was the toughest of my whole career. It's been a mess off the field.

"But on it, I've done well. I've found when I help my team-mates I raise my game. I still feel like that's my purpose."