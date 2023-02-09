Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Rockets finished seventh in the first year of The Hundred before losing the eliminator and coming third in 2022

Former Durham and Essex batter Jon Lewis has been named head coach of Trent Rockets women in The Hundred.

The 52-year-old worked under Salliann Beams - who opted not to renew her contract after two years - last season when the Rockets finished third.

Lewis was a candidate to become England women's head coach last year but was beaten by his namesake Jon Lewis.

He has previously worked with England women as an assistant coach and batting consultant.

Lewis has also had stints with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh's men's sides, and won the One-Day Cup as head coach of Durham in 2014.

"The opportunity to step up as head coach is a huge honour, building on the foundations that have been laid over the past two years," he said.