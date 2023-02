February

16 1st Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (16:00 GMT)

18 2nd Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (16:00 GMT)

19 3rd Twenty20 international, Abu Dhabi (16:00 GMT)

Afghanistan are then set to "host" Pakistan in the UAE in March, but no dates have yet been confirmed.

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made