Former batter Alex Gidman spent four years as Worcestershire's head coach

Kent have appointed former Worcestershire head coach Alex Gidman as their men's batting coach.

The 41-year-old left the Pears in October after a four-year tenure, having originally joined as their second XI coach.

He led Worcestershire to the T20 Blast Finals Day in 2019 after being part of the backroom staff when they won the title the year before.

As a player Gidman made more than 500 appearances before retiring in 2016.

The batter scored over 11,000 runs during his career which began at Gloucestershire, a club where he spent five years as captain.

He joined Worcestershire in 2014 but was forced to retire at the age of 34 due to a finger injury.

"I'm looking forward to working with a talented group of players," Gidman said in a statement. external-link

"I hope I can bring my experience as a player, captain and coach to help the team perform across all formats and build on the two trophies they have won over the past couple of years."