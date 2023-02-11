Stuart Broad's 566 Test wickets puts him fifth on the all-time list

Stuart Broad believes being left out of England's tour of West Indies last year saved his Test career.

Broad and long-time new-ball partner James Anderson were omitted for a series played on dead pitches which England lost 1-0.

After he and Anderson were recalled, Broad was England's leading wicket-taker in the home summer.

"I don't think it was designed like that by the selectors but I count myself as pretty lucky," said Broad.

Speaking before England's two-Test series against New Zealand gets under way in Mount Maunganui on Thursday (01:00 GMT), Broad added: "If I had gone there on those pitches I'm not sure I'd be here now. Arguably that decision saved my career.

"Looking back a year I would not have chosen to miss the Caribbean but it was a good thing that has happened for me."

Broad and Anderson were left out almost exactly a year ago in the aftermath of the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, which saw coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles sacked.

A revamped squad was chosen for West Indies as part of interim managing director Andrew Strauss' "red-ball reset", but the loss in the Caribbean extended England's run of poor form to one win in 17 Tests and prompted Joe Root's resignation as captain.

New director of cricket Rob Key installed Ben Stokes as skipper and Brendon McCullum as coach, sparking a spectacular revival that has seen England win nine of their past 10 Tests.

In that time, no bowler in the world has more wickets than 40-year-old Anderson, while Broad would be higher than fourth on that list if he had not missed the tour of Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter Annabella.

Despite not featuring in England's historic 3-0 series win, Broad feels like he deserves to reclaim his place for day-night series opener against the Black Caps.

"I was the leading wicket-taker in the summer and if I'd have gone on the two tours I missed I would have ended up the leading wicket-taker in the world last year," Broad told BBC Sport.

"I'm doing a role that's asked of me from Baz and Stokesy and I've been a part of a lot of winning Test matches in the past year."

At the age of 36, Broad would not be drawn on his long-term future, saying it is "tiring to look too far ahead", but he does not think the trip to New Zealand will be his final tour as an England player.

And, after a 159-match career in which he has taken 566 wickets, the Nottinghamshire man said he is finding playing for England "addictive" because of the swashbuckling style championed by Stokes and McCullum.

"You just don't know what's going to happen," said Broad. "You're drawn to it. You want to watch it.

"There are times we have to soak up pressure, but there are times when the guys play with such freedom.

"You don't want to miss one of Joe Root's reverse-scoops or Harry Brook's slap over mid-wicket for six. You want to see it. It's really addictive to be a part of."