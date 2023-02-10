Close menu

India v Australia: Todd Murphy takes five wickets, Rohit Sharma makes century

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .comments21

Todd Murphy
Murphy is the fourth Australia off-spinner to take five or more wickets on his debut in men's Tests
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, first Test, Nagpur (day two):
Australia 177: Labuschagne 49; Jadeja 5-47
India 321-7: Rohit 120; Murphy 5-82
India lead by 144 runs
Spinner Todd Murphy took five wickets on his Australia debut but Rohit Sharma's century helped India build a big lead on day two of the first Test.

Rohit hit a classy 120 as the hosts closed on 321-7 in Nagpur, leading by 144 despite off-spinner Murphy's 5-82.

India were 229-6, just 52 ahead, when Rohit was bowled by Pat Cummins after tea but Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel then put on an unbroken stand of 81.

Jadeja, who took 5-47 on day one, ended on 66 not out and Patel unbeaten on 52.

Murphy caught and bowled KL Rahul on day one for his maiden Test wicket and took the first three to fall on the second day, including Virat Kohli taken down the leg side for 12.

The 22-year-old dismissed fellow debutant Srikar Bharat lbw on review to clinch his five-wicket haul - his first in any form of senior professional cricket.

Steve Smith dropped three catches during the day, including Jadeja off the penultimate ball of the final session.

Australia will fear India's lead, built in response to the visitors being dismissed for 177, could already be decisive on a turning pitch that is expected to deteriorate further throughout the match.

Who is Todd Murphy?

Murphy, who had only played seven first-class matches before his Test debut, bowled with impressive accuracy throughout his 36 overs - the highest number he has ever bowled in a senior match - and extracted notable turn from the Nagpur pitch.

He also dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin lbw and had Cheteshwar Pujara caught at short fine leg.

The Victorian - he was born in the small, rural town of Echuca - has already been tipped as the heir to senior spinner Nathan Lyon during his short career.

He did not start bowling off-spin until he was 16 but has represented Australia Under-19s and went on a tour of Sri Lanka with the A side.

Preferred to fellow spinners Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar in Nagpur, Murphy's action and quick approach to the crease has drawn comparisons to former England off-spinner Graeme Swann.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Boinger, today at 12:37

    Proof that line and length is more important in applying pressure than big spin. Well done young man

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:36

    India prepare a pitch that is turning appreciably on day 1

    Was ever so

    They have 3 or 4 very reliable spinners who have more than one trick (unlike Nathan) and they want to win

    It's clearly not fair but fairness isn't a cricket thing - not cheating is a cricket thing and India don't need to do that at home

    Obviously some other teams do and have been caught out

    • Reply posted by Viral, today at 12:41

      Viral replied:
      You are still living in colonial times. So England specifically prepare pitch for spinners is fair, Aussies prepare pitch for Aussie fast bowlers is fair and the world has to bow down and play but Indians prepare pitch which suits Indian spinners is a cheating and not fair.

      Wow - No wonder Aussie and England players are desperate to play for IPL when Indians throw money at them.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 12:35

    Only about 500 runs scored in 2 days. pretty boring by modern day standards.
    Ben Stokes will have fallen asleep

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 12:39

      Firebrigade replied:
      Haha there I thought that was impressive

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 12:27

    I think they should explore playing tests in neutral conditions - obviously home advantage is a big part of test cricket and we don’t want to change that but also would be interesting to see how teams got on when both were in ‘away’ conditions - just a thought but I’m sure with the extra travel the co2 emissions would destroy the world

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:27

    Smith drops the ball

    Couldn't happen to a nicer fellow

    He has the look of a big cat - but not a lion or tiger or leopard or puma or jaguar

    What could I be thinking of?

  • Comment posted by Juror, today at 12:16

    At present, the game is in Indian hands.

  • Comment posted by Ganesh_India, today at 12:12

    Probably its time for Kohli and Pujara to retire. Don't think they have much left in them.

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 12:04

    Well done Todd Murphy. Excellent bowling. India on top and Wallabies need extraordinary 2nd innings to snatch victory from India.

    • Reply posted by Rishi, today at 12:37

      Rishi replied:
      Wallabies is Rugby not Cricket

  • Comment posted by Thomas, today at 12:04

    Is there anything more inevitable than Jadeja in home conditions?

  • Comment posted by Nat, today at 12:01

    Murphy bowls fastish for a spinner. Reminds me of Don Shepherd of Glamorgan, aqnd of course Derek Underwood. Well done young man.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 11:58

    India in a very strong position, Australia have to play an extraordinary 2nd innings for them to have a chance to turn the table around. End of day 2, looks like India game to win.

  • Comment posted by irrelevantpleb, today at 11:58

    I thought the Aussies had a chance after 5 wickets, done and dusted now. Might as well use this as a practice for the next match.

  • Comment posted by Sanjay Sharma, today at 11:58

    Poor Nathan Lyon, on course to be the second centurion of the match.

    • Reply posted by Terrible twos, today at 12:11

      Terrible twos replied:
      Oh dear, what a pity🤣

  • Comment posted by AV, today at 11:57

    Well done young man

  • Comment posted by Game Over, today at 11:56

    Thought India were going to get rolled for a lead less than a hundred. Fair play good counter attack by Jadeja and Patel

