England batter Phil Salt scored 22 in the semi-finals to help Pretoria Capitals beat Paarl Royals by 29 runs

The final of the inaugural SA20 will now be played on Sunday after heavy rain caused the postponement of the match on Saturday.

Pretoria Capitals, featuring England's Phil Salt and Adil Rashid, had been due to play Sunrisers Eastern Cape at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

But the final of the new Twenty20 competition in South Africa was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Play is now scheduled to start at 11:30 GMT on Sunday.