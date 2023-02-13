James Anderson has taken 675 wickets in 177 Tests for England

Pace bowler James Anderson says England have to "deal with the challenge" of Cyclone Gabrielle during the build-up to the first Test against New Zealand.

Some 46,000 homes are without power in northern New Zealand and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

England trained in covered nets on Monday in Mount Maunganui, but the weather began to worsen by the evening.

"Getting out in the middle, seeing the wicket and practising on the field is unlikely," Anderson told BBC Sport.

The unusual build-up to this series follows the start of England's tour of Pakistan in December, when the squad was hit by a virus that almost caused the first Test to be delayed by a day.

That match ultimately went ahead as scheduled, with England securing a memorable win in Rawalpindi that set them on the way to an unprecedented 3-0 clean sweep.

"As a team you get challenges all the time and you have to try to deal with them," said 40-year-old Anderson.

"We dealt with what was thrown at us in Pakistan very well. We came through that and the same will happen here."

Ahead of the day-night match starting on Thursday (01:00 GMT), England trained on grass nets covered by a giant marquee.

Though Joe Root and Will Jacks chose to skip the optional practice session, England at least have a full complement of players in Mount Maunganui. Five of the New Zealand team were missing from training.

Pace bowler Matt Henry is in Christchurch awaiting the birth of his first child, while opener Tom Blundell is still in Wellington after the birth of his second child.

Seamer Blair Tickner and batter Will Young were forced to drive from Napier, while Henry Nicholls will not arrive until Tuesday after his flight from Christchurch was cancelled.

Though the Bay Oval has a reputation for fast drainage, the weather could mean the first Test is a truncated affair.

On the tour of Pakistan, captain Ben Stokes said his shared philosophy with coach Brendon McCullum of risking a defeat in the pursuit of victory could one day lead England to forfeit an innings in order to speed up a match.

"When you see the weather, I'm sure they are putting their heads together and thinking of scenarios that might be thrown up throughout the game," said Anderson.

"I wouldn't write anything off with those two. Even as players we're not quite sure what Ben and Brendon might come up with. They think very outside the box and can come up with some surprises."

England have played six previous day-night Tests, losing their last five.

On Sunday, seamer Ollie Robinson called pink-ball Tests "gimmicky" and Anderson, who has played in all but one of England's day-nighters, said he "hasn't been thrilled" with them.

"It's not something you really look forward to, a day-night game. I don't know who benefits from it," said Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

"I'm a traditionalist. I love the red ball and think that is how Test cricket should be played."

There has been only one previous day-night Test in New Zealand, an England defeat in 2018 when the visitors were bowled out for 58 in Auckland.

England beat the Black Caps 3-0 at home last summer, but have not won a Test here in 15 years and New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the hosts will look to exploit any dislike the tourists have for the pink ball.

"We're always looking for something to exploit," said Stead. "It's different, that adds an element of excitement not just for the players, but for the crowds as well."