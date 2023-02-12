Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Rossington plays county cricket for Essex

SA20 final, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Pretoria Capitals 135(19.3 overs) : Kusal Mendis 21; Van der Merwe 4-31 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 137-6 (16.2 overs): Rossington 57, Markram 26; Nortje 2-21 Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by 4 wickets Scorecard

Adam Rossington's half-century helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the inaugural SA20 final in Johannesburg.

The Capitals, including England pair Phil Salt and Adil Rashid, struggled to 135 all out on a slow pitch.

Englishman Rossington opened the Sunrisers' reply with 57 from 30 balls to put them ahead of the run rate.

And while the chase faltered, Aiden Markram's side reached their target with 22 balls to spare.

The final was pushed back from Saturday after heavy rain led to a waterlogged pitch and, unsurprisingly, Sunrisers skipper Markram chose to field after winning the toss.

Sunrisers' slow left-armer Roelof van der Merwe, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, made full use of the pitch to take 4-31, including the key wicket of opener Salt for eight.

Rossington then took centre stage, scoring nine boundaries, including five sixes, to take the game away from the Capitals.

He led his side to 103-2 before being caught behind in the 11th over off Anrich Nortje, who finished with 2-21.

The Sunrisers' chase slowed as wickets began to fall, but 22-year-old South Africa batsman Marco Jansen eventually got them over the line with a driven six.

Sunrisers coach Adrin Birrell, who also led Hampshire to the T20 Blast title last year, paid tribute to Rossington's "exceptional" knock, saying: "What can I say about Ross? He showed he only needs 30 balls and he can win you the match."

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was named the SA20's top batter after scoring 391 runs for Paarl Royals.