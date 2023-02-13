Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan captained London Spirit in The Hundred

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Dublin, stepped down from the international game in June.

Under Morgan's guidance, England won the World Cup in 2019 and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Since then he has played in The Hundred for London Spirit and most recently for Paarl Royals in the SA20.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket," said the former Middlesex player.

"After much deliberation I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.

"Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise team across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever."

Morgan took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014 and was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side.

More to follow.