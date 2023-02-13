Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone is the number one-ranked bowler in the world in T20 cricket

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was sold for around £320,000 and spinner Sophie Ecclestone £180,000 at the Women's Premier League auction.

Sciver-Brunt was signed by Mumbai Indians, who will be coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

Ecclestone joins England head coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriorz, while opener Sophia Dunkley joins Gujarat Giants.

India opener Smriti Mandhana joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000 in the biggest deal so far.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mumbai Indians for £180,000, while Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner was bought by Gujarat Giants for £320,000.

The Women's Premier League is the women's equivalent of the men's Indian Premier League and will run from 4 to 26 March, with 22 matches played in total.

The highest salary in the Women's Hundred - a franchise tournament ran by the England and Wales Cricket Board - is £31,250.

A total of 448 players are being auctioned, with a maximum of 90 earning deals.

England have 27 players in the draft, including all 15 of their players currently playing in the T20 World Cup in South Africa and Test Match Special commentator Alex Hartley.

Teams have a budget of around £1.2m to build a squad of between 15 and 18 players, with six allowed to be overseas players.