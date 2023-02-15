Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luc Benkenstein took 6-42 in only his third List A game for Essex

Essex all-rounder Luc Benkenstein has signed a new two-year deal.

The South Africa-born teenager, son of former Durham captain Dale Benkenstein, is now tied to the club until 2024.

"Luc has huge potential," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath. "We're all thrilled he has signed a new deal."

Benkenstein made his first-team breakthrough in the One-Day Cup in 2022, taking 6-42 with his leg spin in only his third game against Glamorgan, before then hitting 55 at Worcester.

Benkenstein then hit back-to-back half-centuries at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in October to help Gwadar Sharks reach the 2022 Pakistan Junior League final.

"I've loved my time in Chelmsford so far," he said. "And gaining valuable game time out in the Pakistan Junior League was amazing."

There are less than two months to the start of the new English county cricket season.

Essex are scheduled to start the 2023 County Championship season against Middlesex at Lord's on 6 April.

The 2019 winners then start the T20 Blast with a home game against Gloucestershire on 30 May - the first of eight group games in 13 days - before their One-Day Cup campaign gets under way against Lancashire at Sedbergh on 1 August.