We've reached the second half of the Women's T20 World Cup group stages.

Teams are threatening to pull away at the top but wins for South Africa on Monday and Pakistan on Wednesday have kept things interesting.

But what are the permutations? And how do you calculate net run-rate?

BBC Sport has been crunching the numbers to find out...

What is the format, and when are the knockout games?

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals (23 and 24 February), with top of Group 1 playing second in Group 2 and vice-versa.

The final takes place on Sunday, 26 February.

Group 1

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT): Thursday, 16 Feb: Sri Lanka v Australia (13:00); Friday, 17 Feb: New Zealand v Bangladesh (13:00); Saturday, 18 Feb: South Africa v Australia (17:00); Sunday, 19 Feb: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (17:00); Tuesday, 21 Feb: South Africa v Bangladesh (17:00).

If Sri Lanka beat Australia in Gqeberha on Thursday, they are guaranteed to go through because Australia play South Africa, meaning both sides cannot get to six points. Chamari Athapaththu's side would then secure top spot with a win in their final match.

If Australia beat Sri Lanka, they will take a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals, but will need to either win, tie or have a washout in their final match to be sure and guarantee top spot.

If that game finishes in a tie or is a no result, then both teams will qualify with a win in their final group match, with net run-rate deciding the group winner.

South Africa may get through with one more win, but that would rely on Australia or Sri Lanka losing both their remaining games. Sune Luus' side could win both games and still get knocked out on net run-rate.

New Zealand are practically out because of their vastly inferior net run-rate, and must win both their games by large margins to stand any chance.

Bangladesh also need to win both games, likely by healthy margins to stay in contention, and hope other results go their way.

Group 2

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT): Friday, 17 Feb: West Indies v Ireland (17:00); Saturday, 18 Feb: England v India (13:00); Sunday, 19 Feb: Pakistan v West Indies (13:00); Monday, 20 Feb: India v Ireland (13:00); Tuesday, 21 Feb: England v Pakistan (13:00).

Whoever wins between England and India in Gqeberha on Saturday will take a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals, and securing top spot, but will need to either win, tie or have a washout in their final match to be sure.

If that game finishes in a tie or is a no result, then both teams will qualify with a win in their final group match, with net run-rate deciding the group winner.

If Pakistan lose to West Indies on Sunday, then the winner of Saturday's England-India game will progress regardless of other results.

Pakistan may get through with one more win, but that would rely on England or India losing both their remaining games. Bismah Maroof's side could win both games and still get knocked out on net run-rate.

Whoever loses between West Indies and Ireland on Friday is eliminated. Whoever wins must then earn victory by a large margin in their remaining game to improve their net run-rate - and also need one of England or India to lose both of their remaining games - to have any chance of qualifying in second place.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 160 off 20 overs equals eight runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by then subtracting the opposition's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.

