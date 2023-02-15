Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

India opener Smriti Mandhana (left) signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000 in the Women's Premier League auction, with Nat Sciver-Brunt joining Mumbai Indians for £320,000

The Hundred men's and women's teams have announced which players they have retained for the 2023 competition.

Thirteen out of 18 England men's players on central contracts remain at their teams, including Test captain Ben Stokes with Northern Superchargers.

Smriti Mandhana, the most expensive player at the Women's Premier League auction, is retained by Southern Brave.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the joint most-expensive overseas player in the WPL auction, stays with Trent Rockets.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler of Manchester Originals, and former captain Joe Root from Trent Rockets, are also among the centrally contracted England players to be retained.

England women's captain Heather Knight, who had to pull out of the 2022 competition through injury, returns to London Spirit.

In total, 113 players have been retained from 2022 across the eight teams with the majority of the remaining 135 places filled at Hundred Draft on 23 March, which includes the women's competition for the first time.

Men's champions Trent Rockets were among six of the eight men's teams to retain the maximum permitted 10 players, including England T20 World Cup winners Dawid Malan and Alex Hales.

Women's champions Oval Invincibles retained their maximum four permitted players, including England's Alice Capsey and South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

England women's trio Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross were not retained, so will be available in the draft.

In the men's competition, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are among those not retained, while Laura Wolvaardt, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have been released in the women's tournament.

A final list of players available for the Hundred Draft will be confirmed on 28 February.

The women's teams will add four more players via the draft, with the rest of their 15-player squads decided in an open-market process.

Each men's team can build a squad of 13 players in the draft, with two additional wildcard picks.

Welsh Fire will get the first pick in both drafts, to be conducted in reverse order of the 2022 finishing positions.

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey has replaced Gary Kirsten as Welsh Fire coach after the Cardiff-based franchise went winless in 2022.

All fixtures this season will be double-headers, with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave opening the tournament on 1 August at Trent Bridge.

Who has been retained?

Men's Hundred 2023 retained players Team Players (overseas in bold, each team allowed three) Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan , Adam Milne , Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson , Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley London Spirit Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell , Nathan Ellis , Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara Manchester Originals Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga , Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little , Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese , Wayne Parnell , Callum Parkinson Oval Invincibles Sam Curran, Sunil Narine , Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter Southern Brave Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen , George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley Trent Rockets Joe Root, Rashid Khan , Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro , Sam Cook, Daniel Sams , Samit Patel, Matt Carter Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke, Ollie Pope, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw