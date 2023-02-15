Close menu

New Zealand v England: Late wickets vindicate tourists' declaration on day one

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler James Anderson puts his arm up in celebration after taking a wicket
James Anderson has now taken 677 Test wickets
First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (day one of five)
England 325-9 dec: Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82
New Zealand 37-3: Anderson 2-10
New Zealand trail by 288 runs
England's decision to declare on 325-9 was vindicated by three late wickets on day one of the day-night first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Ollie Robinson had Tom Latham caught at short leg, then James Anderson trapped Kane Williamson lbw and had Henry Nicholls caught at second slip to leave the Black Caps 37-3, trailing by 288.

England wanted to be bowling with the pink ball under floodlights and their declaration after 58.2 overs was the second-earliest in the first innings of a match in the history of Test cricket.

After the tourists were asked to bat, opener Ben Duckett stroked a flowing 84 off 68 balls in the first session and Harry Brook enhanced his rapidly growing reputation with a sublime 89 from 81.

At other times, England's desire to be aggressive tipped over into carelessness. They lost three wickets for 37 runs early in the day, while a final slip of 4-27 prompted the declaration and left pace bowler Neil Wagner with 4-82.

The pitch looks good for batting and the ball moved most in the night session - New Zealand might have been well placed to bat in the daytime on Friday had England not been so incisive late in the day.

Instead England, with nine wins in their past 10 Tests, snatched the upper hand.

England late show leaves them on top

This was a fascinating first day at a stunning venue, made all the more intriguing by the opposite styles of the two teams and the extra layer of complexity brought by the pink ball.

New Zealand will have been satisfied by their decision to field first after they worked through the visitors' batting with an attack containing debutants Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn, only for England to trump the hosts with their late strikes.

It might have been even better for England. Almost all of their batters were complicit in their own downfall, with strokes ranging from loose to reckless.

It is a hyper-aggressive style that has brought England their recent success. To revel in the thrilling wins means accepting the times when the cavalier approach does not work. Still, England should probably have cashed in further against the inexperienced home bowling line-up.

The declaration in the floodlit final session was not unexpected - captains less innovative than Ben Stokes have made similar moves in previous day-night Tests.

From there, England were magnificent with the ball and would have had a fourth wicket had Zak Crawley not dropped Devon Conway off Anderson.

Duckett & Brook show their class

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 89 with 1 six, 15 fours, 2 twos, and 19 singles for England

With the injured Jonny Bairstow waiting in the wings, England's top seven know there will soon be one of them missing out.

On a day when the rest perished trying to force the scoring, Duckett and Brook showed their class, both flirting with Gilbert Jessop's 121-year-old record for England's fastest Test hundred - 76 balls - which will surely fall soon.

In his first Test outside of Asia, Duckett played sweet drives and whips off his pads. He could have had a hundred in the first session, but drove to cover to give Tickner his maiden scalp.

Brook looks a superstar in waiting. When England were 154-4, he began calmly, taking 11 from his first 17 balls. When he clicked into gear, he struck 65 off his next 39.

With New Zealand trying to stay clear of Brook's strong leg-side game, he simply caressed the ball through off, usually with powerful cuts. A six over long-off off home captain Tim Southee was imperious.

Brook was on course for a fourth hundred in as many Tests - only Ken Barrington has achieved that feat for England before - until he fell to Wagner's bumper barrage. A bottom edge hit the ground, then ricocheted on to the stumps after hitting Brook, sparking the beginning of England's final slide.

All action at the Bay Oval

Even in the context of England's freewheeling approach to Test cricket, some of their dismissals were poor.

Crawley was dropped, bowled off a no-ball then finally edged to second slip in the space of 14 balls, Ollie Pope chased a wide one to be out for 42, both off Southee, and Stokes hacked a bouncer to mid-wicket to give Kuggeleijn his first Test wicket.

The ugliest belonged to Joe Root, who has developed a penchant for reverse-scooping pace bowlers. He had already done so successfully off Wagner, but a second attempt ended in the hands of wide slip.

If the batting was occasionally sloppy, the bowling was anything but. Anderson, Robinson and Stuart Broad were relentless in their control, maximising the helpful conditions.

Latham inside-edged on to his pad off Robinson and was caught by Pope at short leg and when Anderson got one to come back into Williamson's pad, the review showed it to be hitting leg stump.

Crawley's poor day continued when he dropped a regulation chance off Conway, but he at least made amends by holding on to Nicholls.

Wagner, wholehearted in his effort with the ball, was sent out as nightwatchman and survived alongside Conway, who is 18 not out.

'Compelling stuff' - reaction

England batter Harry Brook, speaking on BT Sport: "We haven't been told to go out there and play like that, we just try to put as much pressure on the bowlers and put away the bad balls as much as we can. It's filtered throughout the team.

"We got the luck of the draw but we declared at a good time to bowl as many overs under the lights as possible. It's probably going to be a bit more of a graft tomorrow."

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook on BT Sport: "England just didn't miss, James Anderson was spectacular.

"That's why we love Test cricket so much - seeing the way England went about their batting, attacking, where New Zealand just had to soak the pressure up. It was compelling stuff."

England all-rounder Chris Woakes on BT Sport: "An incredible day for England. It would have been interesting to see what Ben Stokes would've done at the toss because they've had the best of the conditions all day with how it's worked out.

"Take nothing away from England, though, they've had a great day and the way they bowled at the end made it their day."

  • Comment posted by oldShuck , today at 08:51

    Jimmy Anderson, closing in on 41 years old, grabs the game for England... wow - a true great of the game

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:35

      Brass Eye replied:
      Jimbo

      a Lancastrian legend

      what a hero

      what a man.

  • Comment posted by Simon , today at 08:47

    England are providing a much needed boost to Test cricket with their uber aggressive approach and its great. Saying England batting was reckless, loose etc should no longer be used in an attempt to be critical but instead be embraced -- this is the future of Test cricket .... and it might actually reverse the negative trend in public interest . Well done England - lose or win its great to watch.

    • Reply posted by Welburn, today at 08:57

      Welburn replied:
      Don’t tell Bobby Smith that!!

  • Comment posted by RangerDanger, today at 09:06

    I like the thumping approach, but I can't help thinking that for Joe Root, he'd be better off playing the role of someone who's just sticky at one end. His game is better suited to strokeplay and accumulation rather than basing it about.

    • Reply posted by Welburn, today at 09:10

      Welburn replied:
      Could he be asked to open? He started his career as an opener.
      Just a thought? Especially when Bairstow comes back and could slot in at 5, Brook to 4???

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:53

    England looking in a good position and old Jimmy despite being nearly 60 is still doing the business.

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 08:59

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      You can see certain opponents in the future complaining that his mobility scooter is damaging the pitch.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 09:04

    Wonder how good Harry Brook is going to be? And Jimmy Anderson - what more can you say

    • Reply posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 09:09

      TheReturnofAnglophone replied:
      My son played with him in Australia a few years ago and it's fair to say their cricket careers have diverged since then.

      He said that on top of being a very pleasant grounded guy he was a beast of a cricketer even then. Apparently scored a century in grade cricket while still being well "over the limit" from the night before.

      Respect!

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 08:46

    This shows the folly of day night Tests. A team declaring after 58 overs on a good batting pitch so that they can bowl under the lights in nigh on impossible conditions to bat.. Makes it a farce and needs rethinking

    • Reply posted by zaccamaro, today at 08:58

      zaccamaro replied:
      Why? It's an intelligent approach to winning at all costs. And after all, it is all about winning. Isn't it? Or is the manner in which the victory comes more important?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 09:07

    The BBC love to criticise this England mentality. I have accepted the winner takes all approach. There will be days when it doesn’t work but a 90% win rate supports the stance. Back it up BBC!

    • Reply posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 09:13

      TheReturnofAnglophone replied:
      The BBC absolutely hates England doing well in any sport.

      As part of their "UK of the nations" mission it seems they can only be "neutral" by being especially harsh on England where nothing short of effortless supremacy will do.

      Still, at least England cricket is granted a comments page. They can't even run to that in the rugby...unless England lose.

  • Comment posted by danwsmith99, today at 08:48

    I'M IN LOVE WITH BAZBALL AND I FEEL FINE

  • Comment posted by Unoriginal username, today at 08:44

    Harry Brook fast growing to be my favourite player. Yet another scintillating innings. Tactical declarations like this are fun, hope it pays off.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:42

    Yes superb from England again. Entertaining the crowd with cavalier batting Gower would have been proud of, then snaffling key kiwi wickets under lights. Great start but still plenty to do.

  • Comment posted by jack wilkes , today at 08:40

    Another great days cricket from England. Still feel like there was a big 150+ for one our lads - sometimes I wish Root would play himself in a bit more though. 3 wickets (should’ve been 4) at end. Advantage England.

  • Comment posted by FiftyYearsofHurt, today at 08:58

    It's very odd watching an England side where a peak Botham would be getting a nudge from management to be a bit more aggressive in his batting.

    Still, makes for an entertaining watch. I'd love to see us do it to the Aussies as well.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 09:03

    Possibly just over the top in terms of attacking shots, Duckett, Brookes could have scored really big 100s. Root needs to play his natural game, but as for JA, what a hero.

    He can catch Warne, don't acknowledge Murali in the stats.

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 09:08

      Mason2016 replied:
      Well said, Warne is the greatest spin bowler ever, the other had an illegal action. I also think Jimmy will catch Warne too. LEGEND.

  • Comment posted by Krewtons, today at 08:39

    Good, decisive decision to declare and paid off. Let's make it 10 in 11 wins.

    • Reply posted by RickyA, today at 09:21

      RickyA replied:
      10 what in 11 wins, old fruit?

  • Comment posted by rob12, today at 09:11

    England are an absolute joy to watch at the minute. Yes it won't come off all the time and I hope people accept that but with test cricket dying on it's ar*e this attitude is surely the way to go...After all sport is meant to be entertaining isn't it...Well isn't it ?

    • Reply posted by Welburn, today at 09:15

      Welburn replied:
      Not to about 10% of posters on HYS when it comes to test cricket.

      Unbelievably there are those who try to make out a boring, 5 day draw played out in front of an empty ground (outside of England where alcohol has an affect on attendances) was better.

      Thankfully this lot are the minority, but a vocal one.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 08:55

    Declaration? They were 9 down so it was not exactly left field. Using the conditions to bowl at night was excellent though.

    • Reply posted by Wise one, today at 09:13

      Wise one replied:
      Denying Jimmy the chance of his maiden test century AGAIN!

  • Comment posted by putneytony, today at 08:41

    Declaration was clear given that Jimmy A is a natural number 11 batsman but a great bowler.

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 08:56

      Mason2016 replied:
      Test high score of 84, and the most not outs in test history. How is that a natural number 11?

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 08:47

    Brave declaration but one which looks like being a masterstroke. I love this new-style England team!

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 09:23

      airwolf replied:
      At 325-9 or whatever, did they have much choice ?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 08:43

    England are playing a totally different game to everyone else.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 09:16

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Agree .I have tickets for day 3 at Lords in the summer and am worried how much cricket I am going to see.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 08:41

    Another effortless performance by England and on top in yet another Test match via the most entertaining means — what a rollercoaster Baz and Ben are taking us on. A privilege!

