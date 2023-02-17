Close menu

New Zealand v England: First Test poised after Tom Blundell hundred

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui

Tom Blundell bats for New Zealand
Tom Blundell has now hit four centuries in his first 23 Tests
First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (day-night, day two of five)
England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 79-2
New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138; Robinson 4-54)
England lead by 98 runs
England's first Test against New Zealand is fascinatingly poised after Tom Blundell's superb century kept the hosts afloat on day two in Mount Maunganui.

Responding to England's first-innings 325-9 declared, New Zealand found themselves 83-5 and 182-7, either side of Devon Conway being dismissed for 77.

But wicketkeeper Blundell battled to his fourth Test hundred to drag New Zealand to 306 all out, a deficit of only 19, despite Ollie Robinson bowling superbly to claim 4-54.

Even though England's second innings started under floodlights, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 50 in just 52 balls.

Duckett fell for 25 and Crawley 28, the latter signalling the arrival of Stuart Broad as England's 'nighthawk' for the first time.

Comically, Broad got away with skying Scott Kuggeleijn from his second ball - Kuggeleijn and Blundell watched as the ball dropped between them - leaving England 79-2, leading by 98.

Day-night conditions add intrigue to fascinating Test

The day-night conditions and pink ball were criticised by Robinson and James Anderson in the run-up to this Test, yet there is no doubt the challenge of batting in the twilight is adding extra intrigue to a superb contest.

New Zealand should have been able to bat well early in the day in warm sunshine on a good pitch, but instead came close to imploding.

Blundell, though, was able to drag 124 runs out of the last three wickets. He added 53 with Kuggeleijn and 59 with Blair Tickner - last man Tickner's contribution to the 10th-wicket stand was just three.

With the deficit negligible, New Zealand arguably had the upper hand, especially with England having to start their second innings just as darkness was falling.

England did not take a backward step, staying true to their attacking instincts against some below-par New Zealand new-ball bowling.

It is the tourists who should have the advantage in the daytime on Saturday, eyeing the opportunity to have New Zealand begin a run chase under lights on the third evening.

Brilliant Blundell holds New Zealand together

The run map shows Tom Blundell scored 138 with 1 six, 20 fours, 1 three, 11 twos, and 27 singles for New Zealand

Blundell has form against England - he was prolific last summer despite New Zealand going down to a 3-0 series defeat in the UK - and he has kept his team in this Test.

While many of his team-mates gifted their wicket away in blameless conditions, Blundell was compact, patient and determined.

He overturned being given caught behind off Anderson on 74 and had moved to 82 by the time he was joined by last man Tickner.

Blundell attacked the spin of Jack Leach, taking 14 off an over, then watched Tickner keep out Robinson, with every defensive stroke cheered from the spectators on the grass banks.

After Blundell swept Leach to go to three figures, he changed gear. His first 100 runs came from 143 balls, his next 38 off 37.

He was dropped by flying wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off Ben Stokes on 117 and a miscue evaded a flailing Broad at mid-on off Anderson when Blundell had 130.

England also failed to review when Tickner edged Broad behind before Blundell heaved a caught-and-bowled to Anderson.

England fight to hold off Black Caps

Ollie Robinson (right) celebrates dismissing Daryl Mitchell (left)
Ollie Robinson trapped Daryl Mitchell lbw for a duck with a fine delivery that jagged back in

Bowling was always going to be harder for England in the sunny daytime conditions than when they reduced New Zealand to 37-3 the previous evening.

While Anderson and Broad took a wicket apiece on Friday to go to 1,001 in Tests they have played together, equalling the record of Australia greats Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, Robinson was the pick.

Twice he produced nip-backers - one to have Daryl Mitchell lbw offering no shot and another to bowl Kuggeleijn, while a low full toss was well caught by Duckett at long leg to account for Tim Southee.

Crawley had a torrid time on the first morning, effectively out three times in 14 balls, but looked more comfortable here, while Duckett picked up where he left off in his first-innings 84.

Both men eventually offered edges, Duckett poked Tickner to second slip and Crawley bottom-edged a pull off Kuggeleijn through to Blundell.

The entrance of Broad was pure theatre. He charged his first ball and got away with the missed chance off his second. In the next over he was hit on the head by Southee and smeared a boundary.

The entertainment was perfectly in keeping with this compelling Test and England's fearless style.

'Chaos certainly ensued' - reaction

England bowler Ollie Robinson, speaking to BT Sport: "We got in a great position but Tom [Blundell] obviously batted really well.

"It was tough, the ball got soft and didn't do anything. We tried everything and credit to him.

"For us now, it is just pile the runs on and bat for as long as possible. If we can get a lead of 300 then we're right in the game."

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell: "I came out in a difficult situation. To build a couple of partnerships along the way, I am pretty pleased. It was probably the easiest to bat during the day. They still bowled well.

"We managed to get a couple, which was great, but it is now all about coming out tomorrow and putting them under pressure."

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook on BT Sport: "We have heard so much about the nighthawk and finally saw it in action. Chaos certainly ensued.

"I don't think New Zealand bowled very well. They allowed England to get away. It could be because they know what is going to happen it puts pressure on.

"Crawley and Duckett did the hard work and got out to soft dismissals."

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Aaron, today at 09:31

    Very balanced test match. Either team could win from here. England and New Zealand seem to play hugely entertaining test matches. Last year's series in England and now this match have both been great to watch.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 09:30

    I don't agree that it's finely poised at all - England will bat positively for 2 sessions tomorrow in good batting conditions & build up a lead of 300 or more - then they can get at them under lights - this time tomorrow I think the result will be a foregone conclusion. Positive move sending SB out as night watchman, a quick 20 in the morning will get us going.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:29

    So many flaws in the way England play test cricket, it is almost like they like to keep the game exciting for the viewers

  • Comment posted by SarahsBoy, today at 09:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by WurzelJ, today at 09:30

      WurzelJ replied:
      More womens' beach volleyball please, Beeb.

  • Comment posted by Zookeeper, today at 09:26

    Root, when he gets in, needs to bat like a proper test batsman, something at which he excels, and leave the swashbuckling to the others.

  • Comment posted by lostmyjob, today at 09:14

    Crawley fits the Lords blazers idea as to what a cricketer should be, but I don't think he'd be offered this many chances if he played for a northern county. When all goes well, he's great, but time after time he is out for low scores to poor shots and timid mistakes.

    • Reply posted by russell jones, today at 09:27

      russell jones replied:
      Well the coach is certainly not a Lord's blazer guy and he selects him.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 09:14

    Splendid putting a glass eye to sleep stuff. Cricket, Snooker, Golf and Rugby Union are an insomniacs dream.

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 09:19

      Mason2016 replied:
      Yeah because Premier league football is so exciting isn't it? I believe on Wednesday night the top two teams in the league only had ONE shot each on target by half time. Edge of the seat stuff it certainly wasn't.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 09:12

    Game calls for some old fashioned test batting tomorrow (4 an over touch).

    What we will probably get is some swashbuckling entertainment and another nervy finish.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 09:15

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      'Old-fashioned test batting' is more like 2.5 - 3 an over.

      Maybe I will go and fix the fence after all.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:07

    That innings shows why you can't play both Broad and Anderson together. Broad has never been good in NZ and a bowler with more pace should have been picked.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 09:18

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      'That innings shows why you can't play both Broad and Anderson together'

      Yeah.

      It's only worked literally 1,001 times before.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 09:06

    Why do England often struggle to remove the opposition's tailenders?

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 09:05

    Being honest, Englands 1st innings declaration is looking a little arrogant now

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 09:13

      Mason2016 replied:
      By not declaring England might have added another twenty runs and not had as much time under the lights with a new ball to have a go at NZ openers. Therefore, NZ may have started today only one wicket down and could have finished with a first innings lead.

  • Comment posted by QPArrrgh, today at 09:04

    New Zealand for the win and sticking a pin in the Bazball balloon

    • Reply posted by Zozza, today at 09:09

      Zozza replied:
      Hmmmm...maybe if they didn't drop that dolly off Broad to have England three down. Right now it's almost deadset even, with England a tick ahead due to their scoring rate

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 09:01

    Nicely balanced test. Blundell outstanding and Robinson is class.

    • Reply posted by Jabsco79, today at 09:09

      Jabsco79 replied:
      Huge respect for Robinson to come through after the grossly unfair manner in which he was treated. Reaping the rewards.

  • Comment posted by Bunny, today at 09:00

    Why do they keep picking Crawley? Dropped a sitter last night off Conway, went on to 77 allowing Blundell to get to 138. Out twice to poor shots, game should've been virtually won by now thanks to him! Bring back Bairstow to replace him to open, when he's fit again. Can't afford these kind of mistakes against the Aussies!!

    • Reply posted by Suffolk old boy, today at 09:24

      Suffolk old boy replied:
      Just keeping the place warm for when Bairstow is fully fit to play (and banned from the golf course as well perhaps?)

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 08:59

    England on top here, 300 will be a big target batting 4th.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 08:56

    Finely poised but England definitely have the edge. Hopefully they’ll bludgeon their way to a big total second innings and close out the match on day 4

  • Comment posted by James, today at 08:54

    Getting out poking - you're a batsman who needs to get their judgement sorted or the victim of some excellent bowling

    Getting out swiping in the last 30 minutes of the day in the most challenging conditions with no time pressure and 3 full glorious days ahead

    You're an idiot who's mindset is currently completely unsuited to test cricket

    This is not doing Crawley any good putting him through it

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 09:14

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      I thought both openers looked vulnerable to the swinging ball, with little foot movement from either. Huge contrast with Pope, who moved to the line of every ball when he came in.

      Duckett played so well in Pakistan, with positive footwork. I wonder if the lack of preparation suits all the players

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 08:54

    Yet another wonderfully compelling test, the best form of the game. I can see England smashing it all over the place against an average kiwi attack tomorrow. NZ must regret not overcoming their butthurt and picking Trent Boult.

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 08:53

    Still can't understand why England keep picking Broad while Anderson plays! Robinson was only selected originally because Broad was injured, Stone or Potts should play.

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 09:01

      Trevor replied:
      Still can't understand why England keep picking Crawley

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 08:52

    It might be finely poised, but I would much rather be England tonight, with power to come. Expect aggression and a declaration again, and then hold on to your hats! It will be close!

