Tom Abell is yet to be capped by England, despite playing for England Lions

Somerset's Tom Abell has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh with a side injury.

The 28-year-old, who was in line to make his international debut, suffered an injury while bowling against Sri Lanka A in Colombo on Wednesday.

England will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s in Bangladesh, with the first match on 1 March.

Jos Buttler's side will not replace Abell in the squad.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20 squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.