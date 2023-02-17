Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: England v India Date: 18 February Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's group-stage match against India at the Women's T20 World Cup is perfectly set up for a mouth-watering encounter.

While England beat India to triumph in the 2017 50-over World Cup, India have closed the gap in the past year, including beating England in the Commonwealth Games, and the winner of Saturday's clash is tough to predict, with both teams unbeaten in the tournament so far.

At stake is the chance to become favourites to top the group as both sides will be expected to win their final matches against Pakistan and Ireland respectively.

Not only does finishing first boost confidence going into knockout stages, it also makes a semi-final meeting with Australia far less likely as the reigning champions appear set to top their own group - the winner of each group facing the second-placed side from the other.

England opener Sophia Dunkley says England are relishing the prospect of their "toughest game yet".

"They've got a really exciting squad and they've done really well, but we won our T20 series against them last summer with some of our main players not there, so that gives us a lot of confidence," she said.

"We're definitely ready and excited to take it on."

India opened their World Cup campaign by successfully chasing 149 against Pakistan, the highest chase of the tournament so far, before comfortably beating West Indies by six wickets.

England also thrashed West Indies before beating Ireland in a low-scoring encounter where their attacking batting approach was tested by a flurry of late wickets.

"We've got a bit of a fresh outlook for this competition, we want to be aggressive and brave with the bat," said Dunkley.

"We've stuck to that really well. We could be a little more clinical, but the way we're playing is exactly what we want."

England's players were also dealing with the distraction of the Women's Premier League auction on the day of their Ireland fixture. The attention and excitement of that competition has also given India a boost with all their squad members securing franchise deals.

India were also the only side to beat Australia in 2022, but Dunkley said thought is not yet being given to a potential meeting with Meg Lanning's world beaters later in the tournament.

"We're going to have to beat them whether it's in a semi or a final, so it doesn't make too much difference," she said.

"We're in a good place as a team and we're ready to take on anyone at the minute."

First meeting since Mankad incident

The game has another edge as it is the first time the two sides have met since that infamous afternoon at Lord's when spinner Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end in her bowling action, just as England were creeping closer to an unlikely win.

That narrative is not on England's mind in the slightest, as seamer Lauren Bell says the incident was "parked" and "left behind" in the summer.

But given the outpouring of attention it received at the time, it is difficult to ignore.

Dean was tearful on the Lord's outfield in the immediate aftermath but responded jovially in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final the next day, jokingly attempting to run out Linsey Smith in the same way from her first ball.

Controversy aside, Dean and Deepti are expected to play a significant role on Saturday given the importance of spinners in the tournament so far, with most games being played on slow and worn pitches.

Deepti became the first India bowler to reach 100 T20 wickets earlier in the competition, while Dean has become a key member of England's side over the past 12 months and operates effectively alongside fellow spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

Low scores and bowlers dominating has been the trend of the competition so far, with most matches following the expected pattern.

A thrilling encounter with plenty at stake feels like just what the World Cup needs.