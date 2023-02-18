Stuart Broad bowled four of New Zealand's top six in a stunning spell

Stuart Broad was lying on the physio's bed when Brendon McCullum walked in.

"Hawk, it's time," said McCullum. "You're going in next."

It was the second evening of the day-night Test between New Zealand and England in Mount Maunganui and cricket's mythical creature was about to be seen for the very first time.

The Nighthawk made his entrance.

"It's a pretty simple game plan," said Broad. "Try to hit the ball to the boundary and cause chaos.

"It's trying to attack the enemy when they're tired at the end of a day's play, except they weren't that tired and the bowling was a bit quicker than I expected."

On this occasion, the Nighthawk barely got off the ground. Although Broad survived until day three, in the cold light of day, the Nighthawk's wings were clipped. Seven of 17 balls was less hawk and more tomtit.

Still, Broad did not have to wait long for his night to come.

In his natural habitat, will new ball in hand, 393 runs on the board and the New Zealand top order in his sights, Broad produced a Broadian spell to set England on course for a big victory.

On a balmy night in the Bay of Plenty, with England supporters singing his name from the grass bank, Broad had that feeling. The same feeling he had in Ashes Tests at Trent Bridge 2015, Chester-le-Street 2013 and The Oval 2009. Ditto for India in Nottingham in 2011 and South Africa in Johannesburg 2016.

"When I take a wicket early, that's when I get a real feeling," said Broad. "I just felt it could be our night."

Pink ball, floodlights, a pitch offering some nip. Broad, full length and fingertip control, surgically picked holes in Kiwi techniques.

Four wickets, all bowled, four batters with fallen timber where once there was upright furniture. At one stage, Broad had 4-15 from 38 balls - and that included a dropped catch.

The pick was the ball to remove Kane Williamson, who must be wondering how Broad got past his defensive stroke to take the off bail. It was almost as if Broad magically made the ball disappear in front of the blade, the re-emerge behind it en route to the stumps.

At the worst point New Zealand were 28-5. They somehow clawed their way to 63-5, but will surely be beaten on Sunday, handing England their 10th win in 11 Tests.

It could have been so different for Broad, who a year ago was dropped along with his great mate and long-time new-ball partner James Anderson for England's 'red-ball reset' on a tour of the West Indies.

Had England not been beaten 1-0 in the Caribbean, would they have ever returned? Or if they had been part of the defeated squad, would they have played again? Broad said being left out of that tour "arguably saved my career".

Since they were reunited at the beginning of the home summer, no other pace bowlers in the world have as many Test wickets as Anderson and Broad, with 38 and 34 respectively. Of all bowlers, only Nathan Lyon has more. Broad might well be ahead of his great mate and the Australia off-spinner had he not missed the tour of Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

On Saturday Broad sealed yet another record for his partnership with Anderson. His first wicket, a nip-backer to bowl Devon Conway, was the 1,002nd they have taken in Tests together, beating the previous best held by Australia greats Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

"We have the most wickets but I don't think that means we're the best. What McGrath and Warne did for the game was pretty special," said Broad.

"To have that many wickets is a sign of longevity and how we have always pushed each other to get better. I feel very lucky and blessed to have played in the same era as Jimmy."

Naturally, there is the wonder of how many more Tests 36-year-old Broad and 40-year-old Anderson will play together.

Broad has said he does not think this will be his last overseas tour with England. Anderson has not committed either way. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that next week's second Test in Wellington is their last away from home together, which would be fitting, given their partnership was born at the Basin Reserve 15 years ago.

The summer brings the Ashes and a chance for Broad to pursue his favourite bunny, David Warner. No batter has fallen more times to Broad.

England captain Ben Stokes has said he wants eight fast bowlers fit for the visit of the Australians and that one of his attack would ideally bring an "X-factor". Depending on the conditions, it could be that England's template is two of Broad, Anderson and Ollie Robinson, plus one from the high-pace options of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. It is worth remembering that Broad lost the new ball to Robinson for the final two Tests of last summer.

"My mindset is really clear," said Broad. "I can't control whether I play or not but I can control whether I'm fit, fresh, in rhythm and hungry.

"I know I've got a good record in Ashes cricket and if I have a positive effect on one Test match and we win the Ashes as an England team, that's a great driver for me.

"Of course I'd like to play five, four or three, but if I have a positive impact in any of them that's my job as a senior bowler done if England win the Ashes."

As for the Nighthawk, we can only hope to see it take flight again, even if Broad knows which night gave him more enjoyment.

"Tonight. Bowling. That's my job."

From Nighthawk to Lord of the Night.