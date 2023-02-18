Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: England v India England 151-7 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 50 (42); Thakur 5-15 India 140-5 (20 overs): Mandhana 52 (41); Glenn 2-27 England won by 11 runs Scorecard. Tables

England kept their place at the top of group two with a vital 11-run win over India at the Women's T20 World Cup.

After slipping to 29-3 and 80-4 in Gqeberha, Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century led England's recovery as they posted 151-7 despite seamer Renuka Thakur's magnificent 5-15.

In reply, opener Smriti Mandhana looked to be steering India to victory before she was crucially dismissed by Sarah Glenn for 52 with 47 runs still needed.

Richa Ghosh led a fightback with an unbeaten 47, but with 31 needed from the final over, India finished on 140-5.

England have Pakistan left to play in the group stage, and should avoid reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals if they keep top spot.

India should qualify in second, with Ireland to play in their final group game.

Australia look set to finish top of group one, and that means England are likely to face one of South Africa or Sri Lanka in the semis.

More to follow.