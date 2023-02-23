Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup final Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Date: 26 February Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play videos (available to UK users only) on the website and app.

After a thrilling couple of weeks we are approaching the business end of the Women's T20 World Cup.

We have seen some brilliant knocks with the bat, thrilling spells with the ball and some stunning catches in the field - but who has stood out for you?

We want your selections for team of the tournament. Pick your XI from the players below and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket.

We will reveal your selections - and those of the TMS team - ahead of the final on Sunday.

Statistics correct as of 22 February