The Hundred 2023: Squads in full

From the section The Hundred

The Hundred team logos

* (o) denotes overseas player

London Spirit

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractMark Wood£31,250
£125,000£31,250Heather Knight
£125,000Glenn Maxwell (o)£25,000
£100,000£25,000Amelia Kerr (o)
£100,000Nathan Ellis (o)£18,750
£75,000Liam Dawson£18,750Charlie Dean
£75,000Dan Lawrence£15,000
£60,000Zak Crawley£15,000Danielle Gibson
£60,000Jordan Thompson£12,500
£50,000Mason Crane£12,500
£50,000Adam Rossington£10,000
£40,000Chris Wood£10,000
£40,000Ravi Bopara£7,500
£30,000£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Welsh Fire

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractJonny Bairstow£31,250
£125,000£31,250
£125,000£25,000Tammy Beaumont
£100,000£25,000Hayley Matthews (o)
£100,000Joe Clarke£18,750
£75,000£18,750Annabel Sutherland (o)
£75,000Ollie Pope£15,000
£60,000£15,000
£60,000David Payne£12,500
£50,000£12,500
£50,000Jake Ball£10,000
£40,000£10,000
£40,000£7,500
£30,000George Scrimshaw£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Manchester Originals

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractJos Buttler£31,250
£125,000Wanindu Hasaranga (o)£31,250Sophie Ecclestone
£125,000Phil Salt£25,000
£100,000£25,000Deandra Dottin (o)
£100,000£18,750
£75,000Jamie Overton£18,750Emma Lamb
£75,000Tom Hartley£15,000
£60,000Richard Gleeson£15,000Ellie Threlkeld
£60,000Paul Walter£12,500
£50,000£12,500
£50,000Josh Little (o)£10,000
£40,000Wayne Madsen£10,000
£40,000Tom Lammonby£7,500
£30,000Mitchell Stanley£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Northern Superchargers

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractBen Stokes£31,250
£125,000Adil Rashid£31,250Alyssa Healy (o)
£125,000Harry Brook£25,000
£100,000£25,000
£100,000£18,750
£75,000£18,750Linsey Smith
£75,000Adam Lyth£15,000Hollie Armitage
£60,000Adam Hose£15,000Bess Heath
£60,000Brydon Carse£12,500
£50,000Matthew Potts£12,500
£50,000David Wiese (o)£10,000
£40,000£10,000
£40,000Wayne Parnell (o)£7,500
£30,000Callum Parkinson£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Oval Invincibles

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractSam Curran£31,250
£125,000Sunil Narine (o)£31,250Marizanne Kapp (o)
£125,000Will Jacks£25,000Alice Capsey
£100,000Jason Roy£25,000Lauren Winfield-Hill
£100,000Tom Curran£18,750
£75,000Sam Billings£18,750Tash Farrant
£75,000Saqib Mahmood£15,000
£60,000£15,000
£60,000£12,500
£50,000Jordan Cox£12,500
£50,000Gus Atkinson£10,000
£40,000£10,000
£40,000Danny Briggs£7,500
£30,000Nathan Sowter£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Trent Rockets

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractJoe Root£31,250
£125,000£31,250Nat Sciver-Brunt
£125,000Rashid Khan (o)£25,000Katherine Sciver-Brunt
£100,000Dawid Malan£25,000Alana King (o)
£100,000Alex Hales£18,750
£75,000Lewis Gregory£18,750Bryony Smith
£75,000Luke Wood£15,000
£60,000Colin Munro (o)£15,000
£60,000Sam Cook£12,500
£50,000Daniel Sams (o)£12,500
£50,000Samit Patel£10,000
£40,000£10,000
£40,000£7,500
£30,000Matt Carter£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Birmingham Phoenix

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractChris Woakes£31,250
£125,000£31,250Amy Jones
£125,000Liam Livingstone£25,000Ellyse Perry (o)
£100,000Moeen Ali£25,000Issy Wong
£100,000Shadab Khan (o)£18,750
£75,000Adam Milne (o)£18,750
£75,000Benny Howell£15,000
£60,000Will Smeed£15,000Emily Arlott
£60,000Kane Richardson (o)£12,500
£50,000£12,500
£50,000Tom Helm£10,000
£40,000£10,000
£40,000Chris Benjamin£7,500
£30,000Dan Mousley£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

Southern Brave

Salary bandMenSalary bandWomen
Central contractJofra Archer£31,250
£125,000£31,250Smriti Mandhana (o)
£125,000£25,000
£100,000James Vince£25,000
£100,000Chris Jordan£18,750
£75,000£18,750Lauren Bell
£75,000Tymal Mills£15,000Maia Bouchier
£60,000Rehan Ahmed£15,000Freya Kemp
£60,000Craig Overton£12,500
£50,000Finn Allen (o)£12,500
£50,000George Garton£10,000
£40,000James Fuller£10,000
£40,000Alex Davies£7,500
£30,000Joe Weatherley£7,500
Wildcard£7,500
Wildcard

