* (o) denotes overseas player
London Spirit
|Central contract
|Mark Wood
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£31,250
|Heather Knight
|£125,000
|Glenn Maxwell (o)
|£25,000
|£100,000
|£25,000
|Amelia Kerr (o)
|£100,000
|Nathan Ellis (o)
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Liam Dawson
|£18,750
|Charlie Dean
|£75,000
|Dan Lawrence
|£15,000
|£60,000
|Zak Crawley
|£15,000
|Danielle Gibson
|£60,000
|Jordan Thompson
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Mason Crane
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Adam Rossington
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Chris Wood
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Ravi Bopara
|£7,500
|£30,000
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Welsh Fire
|Central contract
|Jonny Bairstow
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£25,000
|Tammy Beaumont
|£100,000
|£25,000
|Hayley Matthews (o)
|£100,000
|Joe Clarke
|£18,750
|£75,000
|£18,750
|Annabel Sutherland (o)
|£75,000
|Ollie Pope
|£15,000
|£60,000
|£15,000
|£60,000
|David Payne
|£12,500
|£50,000
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Jake Ball
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£7,500
|£30,000
|George Scrimshaw
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Manchester Originals
|Central contract
|Jos Buttler
|£31,250
|£125,000
|Wanindu Hasaranga (o)
|£31,250
|Sophie Ecclestone
|£125,000
|Phil Salt
|£25,000
|£100,000
|£25,000
|Deandra Dottin (o)
|£100,000
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Jamie Overton
|£18,750
|Emma Lamb
|£75,000
|Tom Hartley
|£15,000
|£60,000
|Richard Gleeson
|£15,000
|Ellie Threlkeld
|£60,000
|Paul Walter
|£12,500
|£50,000
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Josh Little (o)
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Wayne Madsen
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Tom Lammonby
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Mitchell Stanley
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Northern Superchargers
|Central contract
|Ben Stokes
|£31,250
|£125,000
|Adil Rashid
|£31,250
|Alyssa Healy (o)
|£125,000
|Harry Brook
|£25,000
|£100,000
|£25,000
|£100,000
|£18,750
|£75,000
|£18,750
|Linsey Smith
|£75,000
|Adam Lyth
|£15,000
|Hollie Armitage
|£60,000
|Adam Hose
|£15,000
|Bess Heath
|£60,000
|Brydon Carse
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Matthew Potts
|£12,500
|£50,000
|David Wiese (o)
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Wayne Parnell (o)
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Callum Parkinson
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Oval Invincibles
|Central contract
|Sam Curran
|£31,250
|£125,000
|Sunil Narine (o)
|£31,250
|Marizanne Kapp (o)
|£125,000
|Will Jacks
|£25,000
|Alice Capsey
|£100,000
|Jason Roy
|£25,000
|Lauren Winfield-Hill
|£100,000
|Tom Curran
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Sam Billings
|£18,750
|Tash Farrant
|£75,000
|Saqib Mahmood
|£15,000
|£60,000
|£15,000
|£60,000
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Jordan Cox
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Gus Atkinson
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Danny Briggs
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Nathan Sowter
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Trent Rockets
|Central contract
|Joe Root
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£31,250
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|£125,000
|Rashid Khan (o)
|£25,000
|Katherine Sciver-Brunt
|£100,000
|Dawid Malan
|£25,000
|Alana King (o)
|£100,000
|Alex Hales
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Lewis Gregory
|£18,750
|Bryony Smith
|£75,000
|Luke Wood
|£15,000
|£60,000
|Colin Munro (o)
|£15,000
|£60,000
|Sam Cook
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Daniel Sams (o)
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Samit Patel
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Matt Carter
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Birmingham Phoenix
|Central contract
|Chris Woakes
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£31,250
|Amy Jones
|£125,000
|Liam Livingstone
|£25,000
|Ellyse Perry (o)
|£100,000
|Moeen Ali
|£25,000
|Issy Wong
|£100,000
|Shadab Khan (o)
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Adam Milne (o)
|£18,750
|£75,000
|Benny Howell
|£15,000
|£60,000
|Will Smeed
|£15,000
|Emily Arlott
|£60,000
|Kane Richardson (o)
|£12,500
|£50,000
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Tom Helm
|£10,000
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Chris Benjamin
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Dan Mousley
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard
Southern Brave
|Central contract
|Jofra Archer
|£31,250
|£125,000
|£31,250
|Smriti Mandhana (o)
|£125,000
|£25,000
|£100,000
|James Vince
|£25,000
|£100,000
|Chris Jordan
|£18,750
|£75,000
|£18,750
|Lauren Bell
|£75,000
|Tymal Mills
|£15,000
|Maia Bouchier
|£60,000
|Rehan Ahmed
|£15,000
|Freya Kemp
|£60,000
|Craig Overton
|£12,500
|£50,000
|Finn Allen (o)
|£12,500
|£50,000
|George Garton
|£10,000
|£40,000
|James Fuller
|£10,000
|£40,000
|Alex Davies
|£7,500
|£30,000
|Joe Weatherley
|£7,500
|Wildcard
|£7,500
|Wildcard