Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland players and staff celebrate after being presented with the World Cup League 2 trophy

ICC Men's World Cup League 2, Kirtipur, Nepal Scotland 212 (46.1 overs): Munsey 60, Cross 42; Lamichhane 4-45 Nepal 213-8 (44.1 overs) Paudel 95*, Karan 31*; Watt 3-29 Nepal win by two wickets Scorecard

Scotland ended a successful World Cup League 2 campaign on a frustrating note, losing to Nepal in Kirtipur for the second time in a week.

Opener George Munsey made 60 on his 30th birthday, but the Scottish tail wilted from 175-6 in the 35th over to 212 all out in the 47th over.

Nepal recovered from 61-5 to win by two wickets with 35 balls left as captain Rohit Paudel finished on 95 not out.

Scotland had sealed top spot in the table with three games remaining.

It was just a 10th defeat in 36 matches for Shane Burger's side, with the head coach now leaving for a position at Somerset.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross reached 42 and Brandon McMullen put on 31 as Sandeep Lamichhane accounted for four of Scotland's top six batters.

The leg-spinner is currently out on bail while facing charges of sexual coercion, with Scotland players making a point of refusing to shake hands with the former skipper.

Current captain Paudel finished off the job for the hosts with an impressive rescue act, his unbeaten 95 coming from 101 balls. KC Karan provided vital support with 31 not out batting at number 10 after taking three wickets.

'So many positives to take from trip'

"There were moments where we could have found ways to win it, but unfortunately we didn't quite do enough in the end," said captain Richie Berrington.

"To get ourselves into a position to potentially win we had done things better than in the previous two games and the guys were very disciplined and stuck to their jobs.

"A lot of credit has to go to Nepal captain Rohit for getting his team over the line with an excellent knock.

"In general, there are so many positives to take from this trip. There were a lot of good individual performances, the young guys have come in and shown our depth and as a team we stood up well to the challenges of the different conditions and playing in front of some amazing crowds.

"This trip will stand us in good stead for what is ahead."

Scotland move on to a qualifying event in June and July in Zimbabwe, where 10 nations will vie for two places at the World Cup in India in October and November.