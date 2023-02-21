Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: England v Pakistan England 213-5 (20 overs): Nat Sciver-Brunt 81* (40) Wyatt 59 (33); Fatima 2-44 Pakistan 99-9 (20 overs): Hassan 28 (20); K Sciver-Brunt 2-14 England won by 114 runs Scorecard ; Tables

A sensational batting performance by England saw them post the highest total in Women's T20 World Cup history to crush Pakistan by 114 runs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's sublime 81 not out from 40 balls and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up England's 213-5 in Cape Town.

Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones, who made 47, added a partnership of 100 from just 48 balls for the fourth wicket as Pakistan's bowling and fielding fell apart.

In reply, Pakistan slumped to 99-9 with Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean taking two wickets each to ensure England finished the group stage unbeaten.

In a one-sided encounter England capitalised on misfields, dropped catches and wayward bowling with a dominant performance that sends a clear message to their semi-final opponents - South Africa or New Zealand.

England lost Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Heather Knight for single-figure scores but Wyatt, who had previously struggled for runs at the top of the order, continued to attack and reached her half-century from 29 balls in the 12th over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt then followed her important half-century against India with another stunning performance, smashing 12 fours and a six in a brutal display of hitting that left Pakistan depleted.

She was well supported by Jones, who was dropped first ball, as the pair expertly manipulated the field and pummelled the ball to Newlands' huge boundaries with ease.

England's total beat the previous record of 195-3 set by South Africa against Thailand at the 2020 edition of the tournament.

A fine bowling display then capped an extraordinary all-round performance from England as Pakistan, with no choice but to try and attack from the offset, succumbed to England's consistency and an imposing run-rate that never felt within their reach.

England's place at the top of the group confirms they avoid defending champions Australia in the semi-finals, who will play India.

England batters punish poor Pakistan

In an exhibition of Twenty20 power-hitting and skill, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt and Jones walloped the ball around Newlands with disdain.

But at times, it was difficult viewing as Pakistan were completely outplayed and the gulf in class was glaring.

England are a top team benefitting from a solid domestic structure and strength in depth, and while Pakistan are a much-improved side, it was a performance that showed just how far behind other nations are to England, India and Australia.

It is not discrediting England's batting to acknowledge this - they were ruthless, smart, and skilful.

Every time Pakistan moved a fielder, Nat Sciver-Brunt hit it straight over the area they had vacated.

Wyatt saw her opening partner, Dunkley, depart in the second over but remained unflustered, making the most of her chance to punish the sloppy bowling that frequently came her way.

Jones was hit in the stomach by two no-balls but continued to ramp and scoop and pull the ball at will.

England will know the bigger tests are to come, the stronger bowling attacks and more dangerous batters, but they have already passed the first test of beating India, and in compiling a record total have set the tone for whoever stands in their way next.

Bowlers find form before semi-final

Leading in to the final group game there were questions over the form of England's bowling, which has been inconsistent throughout the competition despite the team's overall dominance.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt conceded 39 runs from three overs in a substandard display against India but took her opportunity to respond, taking a wicket with the second ball of Pakistan's innings and finishing with economical figures of 2-14.

It was a similar tale for Dean who also struggled for form against India, but made the most of her chance to gain some confidence with a solid spell, finishing with 2-28.

Seamer Lauren Bell was rested, with Freya Davies playing her first game of the tournament, but as she went wicketless it is likely Bell will return for the semi-final.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn have been in form throughout, and continued that with a wicket each and conceding just eight and 11 from their respective spells.

With Wyatt and Jones finding form, and the bowlers starting to hit their stride, things are shaping up perfectly for England.

'A really good performance' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "We talked about trying to take some momentum into the semis and that was outstanding. The batters did so well and the bowlers kept the pressure on."

Pakistan captain Nida Dar: "It was not the result we wanted and we are disappointed. We have not got the depth in our batting line-up.

"We have to learn from these type of matches. We have played two good matches at this World Cup so we can take some positives."

Player of the match, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt for her 81 off 40 balls: "I thought it was really good. We've been building throughout this tournament, we've been fielding pretty well. It was a great start from Katherine [Sciver-Brunt] in the first over and we built from there.

"I think it was a really good performance."