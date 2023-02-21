Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tristan Stubbs scored 72 for South Africa against England for his maiden international T20 half-century

Durham have signed South Africa all-rounder Tristan Stubbs for their T20 Blast campaign.

The 22-year-old has played 13 T20 matches for his country, with a strike rate of 164.76, and has 1,028 career runs in the format.

Stubbs has played in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Mumbai Indians, and had a Hundred stint with Manchester Originals in 2022.

"I'm really excited to join Durham for the T20 Blast," Stubbs said.

"I have spent some time with Brydon [Carse, Durham player and Sunrisers pick] during the winter and he's only had good things to say about the club.

"I can't wait to get over to Durham and meet up with my new team-mates. Having played in England last summer I know how much the fans love their cricket so it should be a really fun and successful summer."