Blair Tickner and father John at his one-day international debut against the Netherlands in March last year

New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner made his debut in the first-Test defeat by England despite his father's home being destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eleven people have died and hundreds are still uncontactable after Gabrielle hit at the beginning of last week.

Tickner, 29, returned to the Napier area before the second Test in Wellington to help with the clean-up.

"You grow up there and it's crazy, it's hard to talk about. Whole lives have been flipped upside down," he said.

The right-armer took four wickets in the first Test in Mount Maunganui, which England won by 267 runs.

After that match finished on Sunday Tickner travelled to the Hawke's Bay region, where the squad of his domestic team Central Stags have been helping with the relief operation. New Zealand team-mate Will Young has also been involved.

Tickner has rejoined the Black Caps' squad before the second Test which begins on Friday (22:00 GMT Thursday) in Wellington, where he spoke on Wednesday while often overcome with emotion.

"My father's house has been fully destroyed and it was good to get back and help out," said Tickner.

"You see livestock on the side of the road dead, people crying, grown men crying about their homes. Cricket to me is obviously my life as well but it's nothing compared to what people are going through at the moment."

Tickner said he only decided to play in the match at the Bay Oval after conversations with his family.

"There wasn't much power so we couldn't actually get hold of many people," he said. "I finally got hold of my dad and he just wanted me to represent our family well and represent the Hawke's Bay. I just wanted to be a bright light for them at home."

Tickner's father John was able to watch in person at Mount Maunganui for only about 30 minutes - but was there for his first Test wicket as Ben Duckett was caught by Michael Bracewell.

"He was taking generators back down to Hawke's Bay to help people," said Tickner. "He just stopped in for about half an hour, luckily saw my first Test wicket and then went on to a seven-hour drive back home."

New Zealand Cricket has announced it will partner with bank ANZ to raise funds for the Red Cross Disaster Fund during the Black Caps' one-day international against Sri Lanka in Auckland on 25 March.

"It's going to be awesome," said Tickner. "Hopefully we can have a sell-out.

"It's been hard for everyone throughout the country, not just Hawkes' Bay. I just want everyone to go out and support. You can help donate food, clothing all around new Zealand."