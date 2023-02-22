Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Somerset have signed New Zealand Test and one-day international fast bowler Matt Henry as their overseas player for half of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old former Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Kent paceman will be available from 11 May until 31 July.

Henry is scheduled to report to Taunton following the Black Caps' five-game one-day international series with Pakistan in late April and early May.

Most of Henry's wickets for his country have come in one-day internationals.

He has claimed 116 wickets in 65 matches and was on the losing side in the last two ODI World Cup finals - against Australia in 2015 and England at Lord's in 2019.

He has also taken 55 wickets in 18 Tests and played in six T20 internationals, the last of which was six years ago.

Subject to obtaining the necessary clearance and a visa, Henry should be eligible for up to seven County Championship matches, as well as the whole of the T20 Blast, which runs from 20 May to 15 July.

Henry's signing follows the re-signing of Australian veteran Peter Siddle, 38, also as an overseas player, Yorkshire batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a former team-mate of Henry's at Worcester, and Durham's South African opener Sean Dickson, who also played alongside Henry for Kent.

"The recruitment has been excellent," said Somerset head coach Jason Kerr. "I can't speak highly enough of the calibre of the individuals we have signed.

"To have someone of Matt's calibre to complement the attack that we have is beyond exciting.

"We've got a nucleus of bowlers capable of ensuring we take 20 wickets in red-ball cricket alongside a group of talented young bowlers who are incredibly aspirational. Matt's arrival will bring us even more potency. He is a world-class performer."

Henry added: "I enjoy playing in English conditions. Somerset are a club held in high regard. I've heard only good things about the set-up."

Somerset avoided a County Championship relegation threat last season to finish seventh in Division One and reached Finals Day in the T20 Blast, only lose to eventual winners Hampshire.