Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Welshman Aneurin Donald (right) signed with Hampshire in 2019 after a brief loan spell from Glamorgan the season before.

Hampshire batter Aneurin Donald has signed a new contract until the end of 2024.

The 26-year-old, who missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a major knee injury, featured in every Royal London Cup match last season and most of the club's County Championship fixtures.

"I'm extremely excited, especially off the back of such a successful year in 2022," Donald told the club website.

"After a couple of dark years with injury it's been amazing to get back."

Donald hit 398 runs at an average of 28.43 in last season's Championship campaign and came close to a century in the club's narrow win over Northamptonshire in September.

He also scored 227 runs in the Royal London Cup.

"Aneurin has an imposing presence at the crease," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said.

"He has the rare ability to shift the course of a game in a short space of time.

"He is a selfless team player and has become an extremely popular and important player at the Club.

"We are delighted to have secured his services for the next couple of years."