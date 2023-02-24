Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pat Cummins was made Australia Test captain in November 2021

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test against India to be at home with his seriously ill mother.

Cummins returned to Australia after the second Test as his mother was "ill and in palliative care".

Steve Smith will take over the captaincy from Cummins for the next match, which starts in Indore on Wednesday.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," said pace bowler Cummins in a statement.

"I feel I am best being here with my family.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my team-mates. Thanks for your understanding."

Australia will also be without opener David Warner, who will miss the final two Tests because of a concussion and a fractured elbow.

The tourists are 2-0 down in the four-Test series and need to avoid a 4-0 whitewash to make the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in June.

India need one more victory in the series to secure their place.