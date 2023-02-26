Close menu

Australia win T20 World Cup: Are Meg Lanning's side sport's most dominant team?

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments25

"They are the greatest sporting side of all time."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley was in no doubt after Australia beat South Africa to win their sixth T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Victory added another trophy to an incredible era of dominance in which Meg Lanning's side have won each of the past four world titles on offer across all formats.

They have won six of the past seven Women's T20 World Cups, and hold the three major titles in women's cricket after claiming Commonwealth Games gold last summer and the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand last March.

It is not just on the big stage they turn up, though - they have won 22 of their 23 past T20s, with the only defeat coming in a super over against India.

With largely the same players, having also dealt with losing their coach Matthew Mott to the England men's side last year, they are also unbeaten in 15 one-day internationals, with just one defeat in the past 42.

In the Ashes - the biggest series outside the global events - they have not lost to England since 2014.

Australia captain Meg Lanning called her team a "special group", but where do you think they rank alongside some of sport's most dominant teams?

We've picked out some of their rivals, and have considered longevity, rather than teams who have achieved great things in one season.

You then have the chance to rank the sides or have your say in the comments.

Who are sport's other dominant teams?

All Blacks 2011-2016

New Zealand men's rugby team lift the 2015 World Cup
New Zealand beat Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham

New Zealand's men's rugby union team undoubtedly produced one of the great sporting sides of the modern era.

The All Blacks, led by star players such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, won back-to-back World Cups in 2011 and 2015, making them the only men's side to successfully defend the title.

In 71 matches between 2011 and 2016 they lost just three Tests.

Barcelona 2008-12

Barcelona football manager Pep Guardiola is lifted into the air following his side's second Champions League win.
Guardiola won 14 trophies in four years as Barcelona coach

The greatest club side football has ever seen?

Pep Guardiola's appointment as Barcelona manager began a period of stunning success, which included two Champions League and three La Liga titles in three years.

By beating Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final they became the first Spanish side to win the treble and their demolition of Sir Alex Ferguson's side at Wembley two years later was arguably even more impressive.

The team included world class players such as Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol.

West Indies 1979-95

Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Colin Croft, Joel Garner
West Indies had a fearsome pace bowling attack through their period of dominance, which featured bowlers such as (l-r) Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Joel Garner

Along with the Australia team of the early 2000s, the West Indies of the 1980s are regarded as the best in the history of men's cricket.

With players such as Viv Richards and captain Clive Lloyd, plus a terrifying array of fast bowlers, the Caribbean side dominated the world game.

Incredibly they were undefeated in all of their Test series between 1979 and 1995.

Brazil 1958-1970

An iconic team in their famous yellow shirts.

Brazil won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, with legendary striker Pele scoring 11 goals across the three.

The culmination of their period of success was the famous 4-1 victory over Italy in the final in 1970, which included Carlos Alberto's strike to round off a classic team goal.

USA women's football team 2015-2019

USA women lift the football World Cup trophy in 2019
USA have won the Women's World Cup four times

A team famous on and off the pitch.

A star-studded line-up which included Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Hope Solo and Carli Lloyd among others won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

A similarly successfully team in the late 1990s also won Olympic gold in 1996 and the World Cup in 1999.

Chicago Bulls 1991-1998

Chicago Bulls' players pose with the six NBA titles they won in the 1990s.
The Bulls won 72 games in the 1995-96, a record until the Golden State Warriors won 73 in 2015-16

A basketball team brought to prominence again by Netflix documentary The Last Dance.

The Chicago Bulls, inspired by the great Michael Jordan, won six NBA titles between 1991 and 1998, including two three-peats - winning the title three times in a row.

The Boston Celtics, who won eight consecutive NBA Championships from 1959 to 1966, are a side unfortunate not to make this list.

Australia men's rugby league 1975-2000

Australia's men's rugby league team have been so dominant in their sport it is hard to narrow their success to just one era.

Of the 16 World Cups that have been contested the Kangaroos have won 12, reaching the final of three of the others.

Their most successful era came between 1975 and 2000 when they won six titles on the spin.

Who do you think is the most dominant?

We have given you some options so now rank your favourites below.

If you think we have missed out a team, then let us know in the comments section.

Rank these dominant teams

Rank these great sporting sides, and pick who you think is best...

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 12:08

    Quite an insulting story, truth be told.

  • Comment posted by DwayneDibly, today at 12:05

    They are a very worthy nominee, I believe the elite level of any sport is constantly evolving and at this time they hold sway over their rivals by a huge margin, their opposition maybe someway behind them, I think that just highlights how dominant they actually are, perhaps the bowlers weren't any good back when the Don played?

  • Comment posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 12:03

    Early 1970s Ajax transformed the game of football. Also went a ridiculous number of games unbeaten and won the European cup multiple times.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 11:54

    Did the author of this article miss the Australia v India game. Australia didn't win that game India lost it. India made Australia looked very average and without a couple of Indian batters making bad mistakes they would have lost. A silly article to fill up the BBC pages.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 11:53

    The issue with the two womens teams here is that they were both the only sides to have had a history of professional players, playing sides who either were or had only recently stepped up from semi-pro. It's just not the same.

    Out of this list I'd pick the Bulls just due to the way they obliterated sides when they were in full flow, but you could easily argue for the Windies cricket side as well.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 11:50

    Incredibly spurious article and pointless comparisons. You could come up with another 8 teams that would justifiably be more dominant than any on this list (indeed the author refers to one in the article!!), it's just too vague and subjective to be meaningful I'm afraid. Seems a waste of column inches.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 11:49

    Where are the Golden State Warriors 2014 - 2022?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 11:48

    A poorly researched article as there are so many dominant teams missing. BBC needs to aim for higher standards.

    • Reply posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 11:59

      Jermaine Pedant replied:
      One of them being your team from the late 80s and early 90s.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 11:46

    No.

    They’re only playing against one or two teams that are actually professionals.

    What an absurd article to pen.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:38

    several teams missing form the list more worthy, so no point is voting. All very subjective. How can the Bulls be more dominant with 6 wins in 8 years over the Celtics with 8 on the bounce?

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 11:51

      Jack replied:
      Utterly bizarre authorship to name (but not include) a team more dominant than the one actually selected! As with a lot of BBC reporting, especially on American sports, it's very superficial - I suspect the Bulls got picked simply because the editor has heard of Michael Jordan.

  • Comment posted by Derwent, today at 11:28

    To be the most dominant, surely the opposition must present enough of a challenge for the dominance to mean anything special. The calibre of the competition in women's cricket is not good enough for comparison to be sensible to other teams on this list.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 11:26

    Pretty much the only fully professional womens team for over a decade, so for them not to be so dominant would be an aberration. Others are catching up though, so let's see if they can maintain these records, otherwise the answer is no.

  • Comment posted by SFG, today at 11:23

    Competition is so weak - clearly not the greatest of all time.
    Ridiculous claim.

  • Comment posted by Alpha Bravo Charlie, today at 11:21

    The Aussie side of the late 90s to 2000s was one of the most dominant team of all time winning 16 tests in a row and the World Cup in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

    Not sure who fact checks these articles but the claim that the West Indies won all of their test series within that period is incorrect - they drew a series 1-1 with Pakistan in 1990.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 11:35

      HKJ replied:
      "Incredibly they were undefeated in all of their Test series between 1979 and 1995"

      Where in that sentence does it claim they won them all? A draw is not a defeat, ergo the writer was correct.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 11:11

    You can’t compare completely different sports. Is this Australian womens’ cricket team better than the 2008-12 Barca team? Who knows. They can’t exactly play each other. They’re both very good teams. Let’s leave it at that.

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 11:09

    Competition for Aussie women not strong enough to call them the greatest. Some of the teams listed had to dominate good opposition

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 11:53

      Thescribe replied:
      Apart from the Aussies, England and India, I think all the other teams are Amateur or semi-pro. The depth of quality is nowhere near enough, but I guess you can only beat what's in front of you.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC