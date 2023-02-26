Last updated on .From the section Cricket

"They are the greatest sporting side of all time."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley was in no doubt after Australia beat South Africa to win their sixth T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Victory added another trophy to an incredible era of dominance in which Meg Lanning's side have won each of the past four world titles on offer across all formats.

They have won six of the past seven Women's T20 World Cups, and hold the three major titles in women's cricket after claiming Commonwealth Games gold last summer and the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand last March.

It is not just on the big stage they turn up, though - they have won 22 of their 23 past T20s, with the only defeat coming in a super over against India.

With largely the same players, having also dealt with losing their coach Matthew Mott to the England men's side last year, they are also unbeaten in 15 one-day internationals, with just one defeat in the past 42.

In the Ashes - the biggest series outside the global events - they have not lost to England since 2014.

Australia captain Meg Lanning called her team a "special group", but where do you think they rank alongside some of sport's most dominant teams?

We've picked out some of their rivals, and have considered longevity, rather than teams who have achieved great things in one season.

You then have the chance to rank the sides or have your say in the comments.

Who are sport's other dominant teams?

All Blacks 2011-2016

New Zealand beat Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham

New Zealand's men's rugby union team undoubtedly produced one of the great sporting sides of the modern era.

The All Blacks, led by star players such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, won back-to-back World Cups in 2011 and 2015, making them the only men's side to successfully defend the title.

In 71 matches between 2011 and 2016 they lost just three Tests.

Barcelona 2008-12

Guardiola won 14 trophies in four years as Barcelona coach

The greatest club side football has ever seen?

Pep Guardiola's appointment as Barcelona manager began a period of stunning success, which included two Champions League and three La Liga titles in three years.

By beating Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final they became the first Spanish side to win the treble and their demolition of Sir Alex Ferguson's side at Wembley two years later was arguably even more impressive.

The team included world class players such as Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol.

West Indies 1979-95

West Indies had a fearsome pace bowling attack through their period of dominance, which featured bowlers such as (l-r) Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Joel Garner

Along with the Australia team of the early 2000s, the West Indies of the 1980s are regarded as the best in the history of men's cricket.

With players such as Viv Richards and captain Clive Lloyd, plus a terrifying array of fast bowlers, the Caribbean side dominated the world game.

Incredibly they were undefeated in all of their Test series between 1979 and 1995.

Brazil 1958-1970

An iconic team in their famous yellow shirts.

Brazil won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, with legendary striker Pele scoring 11 goals across the three.

The culmination of their period of success was the famous 4-1 victory over Italy in the final in 1970, which included Carlos Alberto's strike to round off a classic team goal.

USA women's football team 2015-2019

USA have won the Women's World Cup four times

A team famous on and off the pitch.

A star-studded line-up which included Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Hope Solo and Carli Lloyd among others won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

A similarly successfully team in the late 1990s also won Olympic gold in 1996 and the World Cup in 1999.

Chicago Bulls 1991-1998

The Bulls won 72 games in the 1995-96, a record until the Golden State Warriors won 73 in 2015-16

A basketball team brought to prominence again by Netflix documentary The Last Dance.

The Chicago Bulls, inspired by the great Michael Jordan, won six NBA titles between 1991 and 1998, including two three-peats - winning the title three times in a row.

The Boston Celtics, who won eight consecutive NBA Championships from 1959 to 1966, are a side unfortunate not to make this list.

Australia men's rugby league 1975-2000

Australia's men's rugby league team have been so dominant in their sport it is hard to narrow their success to just one era.

Of the 16 World Cups that have been contested the Kangaroos have won 12, reaching the final of three of the others.

Their most successful era came between 1975 and 2000 when they won six titles on the spin.

