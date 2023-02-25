Close menu

New Zealand v England: Black Caps resist after following-on in Wellington

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All three wickets England took in the second innings fell to spin, with Jack Leach toiling away for 31 overs
Second Test, Wellington, (day three of five)
England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100)
New Zealand 209 (Southee 73, Broad 4-61) & 202-3 (Latham 83, Conway 61)
New Zealand trail by 24 runs
England have work to do in order to win the second Test after New Zealand's defiance following-on in Wellington.

The home side ended day three on 202-3, 24 behind after beginning their second innings 226 adrift.

Tom Latham made 83 and Devon Conway 61 in an opening stand of 149, before New Zealand lost three wickets for 18 runs to the spin of Jack Leach and Joe Root.

But Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls dug in, at times painstakingly so. Williamson crawled to 25 not out from 81 balls and Nicholls 18 from 70 in an unbroken partnership of 35.

Captain Tim Southee earlier clubbed 73 from 49 balls to drag the Black Caps to 209 all out in their first innings.

Southee added 98 for the eighth wicket with Tom Blundell, only for both to fall to Stuart Broad as part of his 4-61.

Then came the New Zealand rearguard, leaving a match that could have been one-sided delicately poised.

To enforce or not to enforce?

Ben Stokes signs autographs for supporters
Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on after England quickly wrapped up New Zealand's first innings on the third morning

A decision made by a captain to enforce a follow-on or declare (which England did in their innings) is only ever judged in hindsight.

When Ben Stokes opted to use the follow-on - the first time he has had the opportunity under his captaincy and the first enforced by England since August 2020 - it was incredibly hard to argue.

That New Zealand subsequently batted well does not mean it was a bad call.

Indeed, the fact the Basin Reserve pitch is staying true to its reputation for getting better for batting - it is gradually turning from green to brown - means England could have the best of it when they come to a run-chase.

The hosts' grit will not have come as a surprise to England and, for the first time in the series, the Black Caps looked like the reigning world Test champions.

England are still favourites to win this match. They will return refreshed on Monday with a ball that is only three overs old looking to make inroads and limit their eventual target.

But New Zealand have also given themselves an outside chance of saving the series by becoming the first team to win a Test against England after following on.

Latham and Conway lead New Zealand rearguard

Faced with such a huge deficit, left-handed openers Latham and Conway gradually chipped away at England's advantage with old-fashioned Test values: patience, determination and sound judgement.

Both men left well. Latham was strong off the pads, Conway drove handsomely through the covers and also hit Leach for six over long-on.

An incredibly sharp chance back to Leach off Latham was the closest England came until Ollie Pope once again showed his value as a close fielder by holding on to Conway's inside edge.

Three overs later, Latham missed a sweep to be lbw to Root and when Leach produced a ripper that turned past Will Young's defensive stroke, New Zealand were three down still 59 adrift.

But Williamson and Nicholls dropped anchor with dead-batted defence. Nicholls survived an inside edge flashing past Pope at short leg when he had eight.

The brief burst with the second new ball could not part them and New Zealand have the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Blundell, Michael Bracewell and Southee still to come on Monday.

Southee chaos precedes Kiwi defiance

Tim Southee in batting action
Tim Southee hit six sixes in his entertaining knock

England might have been hoping for victory inside three days when play resumed with New Zealand 138-7, 237 behind.

On a grey morning, Southee caused chaos. From 23 not out, he swiped 50 from the 30 balls he faced until his dismissal. Three sixes were belted off a single Leach over, another maximum pulled off Ollie Robinson.

He was put down by Leach - a skier at fine leg - but next ball chipped Broad to Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.

In Broad's next over, Tom Blundell hammered to mid-on and was out for 38, then Matt Henry looped a short ball to point.

After bowling only 11.2 overs, England invited the Black Caps to bat again, only to encounter some hard toil in the warmest weather of the match.

England's pace bowlers got the ball to swing, but bowled a touch too wide to utilise the assistance. There was turn for the spinners, albeit with Leach erring on the short side.

Stokes held himself back until the 50th over and sent down two overs of ineffective bouncers, including a wide and three no-balls, before Leach found the breakthrough.

'You're going to have days of hard toil'

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, speaking to BT Sport: "They've fought really hard today, I think it's been an enthralling day of Test cricket.

"We know as an England cricket team that you're going to have days like this where it is hard toil. New Zealand have fought hard.

"But it's had everything today, we had a counter-attack from Southee this morning then we went out there and had a great time with the new ball, just unfortunately didn't get the wickets with Jimmy and Broady up top.

"They fought hard but we're in a good position still."

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 06:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 06:09

    I think England wanted to test themselves by enforcing the follow on. It is rarely enforced these days and I suspect Stokes wanted to test it out and see how his team reacted.
    NZ were always going to fight back at some point. The game should still be Englands.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 06:06

    Probably an England win but with Kane Williams still in you never know....he's not rated as one of the top test batters for nothing ..

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 06:05

    The follow-on decision being ’only ever judged in hindsight’ is not the case at all.
    Literally, just making stuff up.
    A correct follow-on decision can be judged at the time by weighing up all the factors involved. Then, even if it seems to be the right call, the oppo might tough it out and build an innings; this wouldn’t suddenly mean it was a bad call. It’s just the natural variation in sport.

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 06:03

    Well, NZ have shown some resistance and some people won't be able to cope with that. Probably because they're not used to the follow on these days, where teams often are more determined.

    They are in effect still -24 for 3.

    I personally thought an hour or two of flogging the ball around the park then bowling again would have been helpful - but it doesn't matter.

    England will still win.

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 06:02

    I didn't think England should have enforced the follow-on. Feels a bit like over-confidence. Now they've put themselves under pressure, which wouldn't have happened had they batted again.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 06:01

    Only rain can save the Kiwis from defeat. Would love to see Harry open the batting this one time to get a chance to make history!

  • Comment posted by gunnermunich, today at 06:00

    Great credit to New Zealand who now have the opportunity to put England under some pressure and generate further interest for spectators. Lots of good (and questionable) cricket from England so lets see how they perform batting last with hopefully a decent total to get.

  • Comment posted by Underworld, today at 05:59

    In 2014, New Zealand were 250 runs behind India after the first innings. They scored 680-8 (McCullum scored 302) - the largest third innings score in the history of the game and left India over 400 to win in little over 50 overs - a Bazball target.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 06:07

      otiger replied:
      Ok but for every time something amazing happens, there are many more times where a first innings lead of 250 or more is totally decisive. How many triple centuries did McCullum score in his career?

      If people play out of their skins to beat you, you've got to give them credit. But that's rare.

  • Comment posted by Moving Target, today at 05:57

    Probably England should have batted again rather than enforce the follow-on. It’s a big ask of 40-year-old Anderson and 36-year-old Broad to bowl two days in a row.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 06:09

      otiger replied:
      Yeah, however it's the last Test, next one is against Ireland in June. And then I'd love to think we could bat for two days v England but...nah!

      Plenty of rest for them to come. Both are very fit men.

  • Comment posted by wolsey41, today at 05:57

    Should have batted NZ out the game, by enforcing the follow on, have given NZ an outside chance of victory where as could have been 500 in front by end of today and 2 days to bowl them out.

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 05:55

    Yes we want England to win, yes we are enjoying the positive mindset but great cricket needs great matches, NZ are a class act, both talent but also sportingly, brilliant fight back from them and a well poised match which could have any result. Win win!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 05:51

    England are well on their way to victory! Only rain can save the Kiwis.

    I’d love to see Harry get a chance to bat. But it’s iffy at the moment.

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 05:49

    We shall see what day 4 brings. Obviously still advantage england and if the weather holds it should be another win hopefully!

