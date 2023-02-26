Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia are T20 world champions once again!

Meg Lanning's side have won their sixth World Cup title and their third in a row.

But, who has made your team of the tournament?

We asked you to pick your team as the semi-finals began earlier in the week. This is who you picked...

1. Alyssa Healy, Australia (selected in 89% of teams)

Runs: 189; Average: 47.25; Strike-rate: 115.95; Dismissals: Four

2. Smriti Mandhana, India (78%)

Runs: 151; Average: 37.75; Strike-rate: 138.53

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt, England (94%)

Runs: 216; Average: 72.00; Strike-rate: 141.17; Wickets: One

4. Meg Lanning, Australia (48%)

Runs: 149; Average: 49.66; Strike-rate: 113.74

5. Amelia Kerr, New Zealand (52%)

Runs: 113; Average: 28.25; Strike-rate: 109.70; Wickets: Six; Average: 12.50; Economy: 5.05

6. Ash Gardner, Australia (72%)

Runs: 110; Average: 36.66; Strike-rate: 119.56; Wickets: 10; Average: 12.50; Economy: 6.25

7. Amy Jones, England (64%)

Runs: 101; Average: 25.25; Strike-rate: 138.35; Dismissals: Five

8. Sophie Ecclestone, England (96%)

Wickets: 11; Average: 7.54; Economy: 4.15

9. Megan Schutt, Australia (78%)

Wickets: 10; Average: 13.50; Economy: 6.13

10. Sarah Glenn, England (69%)

Wickets: Seven; Average: 15.57; Economy: 6.05

11. Karishma Ramharack, West Indies (58%)

Wickets: Five; Average: 10.00; Economy: 4.16

We also asked the Test Match Special to pick their XI - this is who they went with:

Former England spinner Alex Hartley: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ayesha Naseem,Orla Prendergast, Richa Ghosh, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt.

England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Commentator Henry Moeran: Hayley Matthews, Smriti Mandhana,Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ayesha Naseem, Ash Gardner, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt.

