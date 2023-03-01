Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dawid Malan played a lone hand as his century took England to victory in Mirpur

Dawid Malan's century in the first one-day international against Bangladesh was "a great lesson to all of us", says England captain Jos Buttler.

Malan battled to an unbeaten 114 of 145 balls to guide England to their target of 210 with eight balls to spare.

England's next-highest scorer was debutant Will Jacks with 26, while Phil Salt (12) was the only other top-six batter to make double figures.

"His innings was outstanding," said Buttler.

"It was a great lesson to all of us in the group on how you can adapt your game and play on these wickets."

Malan came to the crease six balls into the innings after Jason Roy was caught at mid-off and was there almost 48 overs later to hit the winning runs.

He started slowly, struggling with the slow and spin-friendly conditions of the pitch, but brought up his century off 134 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

The 35-year-old now has back-to-back ODI hundreds having made 118 against South Africa at the start of February.

'One man was exceptional today'

"It was satisfying to get over the line and handling pressure is part of the job," said Malan, who staked another claim to start in October's World Cup in India.

"I've spent a fair bit of time here in Bangladesh and at this ground and it definitely helps to have a little bit of experience."

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone are not in the squad that has travelled to Bangladesh, but a place at the top of England's order remains highly competitive.

Malan's fourth ODI century, rescuing England from 65-4 in the 17th over, showed guile, grit and graft while the rest of England's batters struggled to get set.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said Malan's knock was key to the tourists' win.

"Sometimes you face an innings like Malan's. You just have to give it to him, I thought he batted really well," he added.

"One man was exceptional today and he made the difference."

'He thinks he is one of the world's best batters'

Malan built a number of key partnerships at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, adding 38 runs with both Jacks and Moeen Ali, before posting an unbroken 51 with England's number nine Adil Rashid.

"What impressed me the most was Malan's ability to recognise when to soak up pressure and then when to put it back on the bowlers," said former England bowler Steven Finn on Sky Sports.

"He has got experience of playing in these conditions and he's played in a lot of the leagues in the subcontinent, which I think counts for a lot. To have the calmness of mind to take a breath, England needed that today."

Malan's latest unbeaten century was his third knock of 50 or more in his past four ODIs for England.

"Dawid Malan is one of the most confident blokes in his own ability that I've come across," added England T20 World Cup winner Tymal Mills on Sky Sports.

"He thinks he is one of the best batters in the world, so he is out there thinking that and believing that and trusting his process."

