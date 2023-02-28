Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Isa Guha has fronted the BBC's television coverage of cricket since retiring

Former England cricketer Isa Guha has launched an initiative to help women and girls achieve their full potential in cricket.

Guha, a British-Asian who played eight Tests, 83 one-day internationals and 22 Twenty20s for England before moving into broadcasting, will spearhead a digitally focused campaign called Got Your Back which aims to empower through inclusivity and diversity.

It is a key initiative for Guha's Take Her Lead non-profit organisation, founded in September 2022 and endorsed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"We want cricket to be an inclusive, positive and engaging experience for every woman and girl," the 37-year-old said.

"But we've also heard about the challenges faced along the way. The stories of girls feeling isolated, inferior or stifled in the game.

"We want girls to know that we see you, that we are all part of the same squad, and that together we can change the game for good."

England captain Heather Knight also showed her support for the initiative: "Cricket has changed massively for girls but there are still a lot of barriers that I can relate to growing up, including being the only girl in an all-male team.

"It is important that these young girls have role models and people who can look out for them and give them the feeling that someone has their back."