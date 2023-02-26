Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Guernsey champions Independents began their European Cricket League campaign with a 34-run loss to German champions Darmstadt in Spain.

Having seem Darmstadt get off to a fast start - they were 64-0 off the first four overs - Will Peatfield helped rein the Germans in with figures of 4-16 as they ended on 122-6 from 10 overs.

Matt Stokes hit 28 off 10 balls as Indies reached 59-3 after five overs.

But they could not gain a foothold in the game as they ended on 88-9.

The win moved the Germans to the top of Group A after they had beaten English side Hornchurch by 48 runs earlier on Monday.

Darmstadt began strongly as captain Azmat Ali (30) and Muhammad Umar put on 66 in 4.3 overs for the opening wicket.

But over the next three overs the Germans struggled - Ali was caught off Jake Roussel's bowling and Umar was superbly run out by Indies skipper Nathan Le Tissier for 49 off 17 balls as Darmstadt were reduced to 88-5.

Back-to-back sixes from Majeed Nasseri in the ninth over saw Darmstadt move into three figures before they ended on 122-6.

Indies failed to assert themselves in their reply as Ali ran out Tom Nightingale for three at the end of the second over while Le Tissier (5) and Stokes (28) were both caught on the legside boundary in the fourth over as Indies slipped to 48-3.

The Guernsey side's middle and lower order could not bring them back into the game, with CJ Peatfield's 13 off eight balls proving to be the best resistance as the Germans impressed in the field with a total four runouts, while Parwaiz Akhoudzada returned figures of 2-17.