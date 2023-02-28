Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The draft list for the men's and women's Hundred has been released, with Mitchell Starc, Babar Azam, Danni Wyatt and Harmanpreet Kaur among the big names available to be signed.

Teams announced their retained players for 2023 in February and the draft will take place on Thursday, 23 March.

The men's list also includes Reece Topley, Trent Boult, and Andre Russell.

England internationals Wyatt, Kate Cross and Sophia Dunkley are among the women who can be signed.

Notable absentees, though, include Australians Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney.

A player draft will be taking place for the women's competition for the first time.

There is a right to match an option in both the men's and women's draft, with sides able to re-sign one of the players from their 2022 squad who were not retained, by offering the same salary as another team who make a bid.

The women's teams will add four more players via the draft, with the rest of their 15-player squads decided in an open-market process.

Each men's team can build a squad of 13 players in the draft, with two additional wildcard picks.

Welsh Fire will get the first pick in both drafts, to be conducted in reverse order of last season's finishing positions.

All fixtures this season will be double-headers, with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave opening the tournament on 1 August at Trent Bridge.