Matthew Kuhnemann (centre) claimed his first five-wicket haul in his second Test

Third Test, Indore (day one of five) India 109: Kohli 22; Kuhnemann 5-16, Lyon 3-35 Australia 156-4: Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4-63 Australia lead by 47 runs Scorecard

Australia bowled India out for 109 in 33.2 overs as they took control on the opening day of the third Test in Indore.

India chose to bat first and were 27 without loss, but then collapsed as nine wickets fell to spin.

Left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann claimed his first five-wicket Test haul, while Nathan Lyon claimed three victims.

In reply Australia reached 156-4 at stumps after opener Usman Khawaja made 60.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets for the hosts, but Australia lead by 47 runs with six wickets remaining in their first innings.

India's total was their fourth-lowest at home in the last 15 years and contained four single-digit scores.

Spinner Todd Murphy also took a wicket for Australia, before Mohammed Siraj was run out to end the innings just after lunch.

Australia lost Travis Head early, who was promoted to open after David Warner was ruled out with concussion and a fractured elbow.

Khawaja then shared 96 with Marnus Labuschagne (31) for the second wicket, before Jadeja removed both and Steve Smith, who is captaining the side with Pat Cummins in Australia with his ill mother, in the final session.

"I tried to score when I saw a scoring opportunity and respected the good ball when it came," Khawaja told BT Sport.

"It was nice to build a partnership with Marnus, the start was the toughest time to bat against the new ball because it was inconsistent. The partnership blunted them a bit, but it's not an easy wicket.

"It felt pretty tough the whole time I was out there and I don't expect it to get any better."

India currently lead the four-Test series 2-0.

They know a 3-1 series win or better will secure their place in June's World Test Championship final at The Oval, while Australia need to draw one of the games to seal their place.

Meanwhile, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has overtaken England seamer James Anderson to become the number-one ranked bowler in the world.

Anderson, 40, ended Cummins' four-year reign last week but drops to second despite taking three wickets in England's one-run defeat by New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who first topped the rankings in 2015, took six wickets in India's six-wicket win in the second Test, including the key wickets of Smith and Labuschagne in the same over in the first innings.