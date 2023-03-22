Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former middle-order batsman and medium-paced bowler, Mark Alleyne has coached with Welsh Fire, Gloucestershire, England and the MCC

Former Gloucestershire and England all-rounder Mark Alleyne is Glamorgan's new limited-overs head coach.

He takes over from Matthew Maynard in the T20 Blast and David Harrison in the One-Day Cup.

Maynard stays in charge of Glamorgan's Championship campaign after narrowly missing out on promotion in 2022.

Alleyne joined the club for part of their pre-season trip to Zimbabwe before his role was officially confirmed.

The announcement follows a three-month recruitment process, with the job being advertised in December.

Glamorgan's decision to split the white-ball and red-ball roles comes after an unsuccessful spell in T20 cricket, where they last reached the knockout stages in 2017.

They did though win the One-Day Cup under Harrison in 2021, when it first ran alongside the Hundred franchise competition.

"This unique splitting of the domestic roles, often reserved for international teams, tells me the club are serious about competing on all fronts," Alleyne told Glamorgan's website.

"This is exactly the environment I love to be part of and I can't wait to join Matt Maynard, who will be leading the Championship challenge."

London-born Alleyne, 54, captained Gloucestershire between 1997 and 2004, winning nine trophies, before taking over as coach until 2007.

He was the first black British man to coach a county.

In 2022 he was an assistant coach for England's T20 side in the West Indies, and for the Welsh Fire men's team in the Hundred, as well as continuing to work at Marlborough College.

"Working in the white-ball coaching team with England in 2022 has given me the stimulus to make a big mark domestically. I am here unequivocally, to do just that," added Alleyne.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "Mark brings a wealth of experience to our white-ball sides and a fresh perspective on how we can move forward in both formats. We are looking forward to Mark putting his stamp on our style of play."

Glamorgan's pre-season visit to Zimbabwe saw them win a three-day match, three T20 meetings and a 50-overs game against local select opposition in Harare.

They have further three-day warm-up matches away to Somerset and at home to Cardiff MCCU students, before the Championship begins against Gloucestershire in Cardiff on Thursday, 6 April.

Alleyne's first limited-overs match in charge will be at former county Gloucestershire in the Blast on Friday, 26 May.