Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Cooke (L) and Sam Northeast (R) are seen as key players in a reduced-size Glamorgan squad for 2023 and are likely to feature in all formats

Experienced Glamorgan pair Sam Northeast and Chris Cooke have signed one-year extensions to their contracts with the club.

Northeast, 33, will now be with Glamorgan until 2025 while Cooke, 36, will remain until at least 2024.

Former Kent and Hampshire batter Northeast enjoyed a stellar 2022 season, setting county records for first-class and one-day scores.

Wicket-keeper/batter Cooke has been at Glamorgan since 2013.

He captained the county between 2019 and 2021 and has remained a first-choice player with 840 Championship runs at an average of 56 and a regular place behind the stumps.

Reserve gloveman Tom Cullen has been released by the club, leaving England under-19 player Alex Horton as the only specialist back-up to Cooke.

Northeast hit the headlines during his first season with the Welsh county with 410 not out in a Championship match at Leicester, putting on 461 runs with Cooke in the club's highest ever partnership, and notching up a season's total of 1189 runs.

He also hit 177 not out in a 50-overs win at Worcester and was Glamorgan's top run-maker in the T20 Blast where he led the team twice in the absence of David Lloyd.

"Last year was a good one for me personally and the team, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do," said Northeast.

"Hopefully some silverware, get promoted [in the Championship], so I'm really excited to extend my contract and commit for another year.

"it would be nice to do it all again [scoring runs], but it depends on opposition and pitches, so I just want to win games of cricket now.

"Michael Hogan is going to be a big loss but we've got a nice squad of bowlers and hopefully someone can fill that void. We can get some big scores on the board and put pressure on teams that way."

Australian Hogan, Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker over the last decade, has joined Kent after the offer of coaching responsibilities.

Lukas Carey, Ruaidhri Smith, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke and James Weighell have also left the first-team staff, while Kent seamer Harry Podmore and inexperienced Worcestershire all-rounder Zain ul-Hassan are the only senior recruits.