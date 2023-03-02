Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ellis (left) and McDermott, who both currently play for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, will re-join Hampshire in May ahead of their T20 Blast opener

Hampshire have re-signed Australian duo Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis for their T20 Blast title defence.

Opening batter and wicket-keeper McDermott, 28, scored an average of 29.05 runs in last year's campaign.

His compatriot Ellis, also 28, was a key member of the Hawks' bowling attack and took 15 wickets in 13 games in 2022.

"It's a great boost to have them back," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website external-link .

"They made a big impact at the club and were exceptional on the field."

Both players, who represent Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and have represented Australia at one-day international and international T20 level, will join Hampshire in May ahead of their opening match against Somerset in Taunton.

"I'm over the moon to have re-signed with the Hawks and can't wait to play in front of the Ageas Bowl crowd again," said McDermott.

"I'm looking forward to being back around a great group of guys and hopefully do some more good stuff with this team."

Ellis, whose bowling economy rate of 6.87 was Hampshire's best last season, shared a similar sentiment.

"After the success of last year it was a no brainer to re-sign with the Hawks for this summer," he said.

"I'm really excited to be back on board and I can't wait to be back around a great bunch of lads as we push for more silverware."