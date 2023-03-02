Close menu

Ben McDermott & Nathan Ellis: Hampshire re-sign Australia duo for T20 title defence

Nathan Ellis (left) and Ben McDermott
Ellis (left) and McDermott, who both currently play for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, will re-join Hampshire in May ahead of their T20 Blast opener

Hampshire have re-signed Australian duo Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis for their T20 Blast title defence.

Opening batter and wicket-keeper McDermott, 28, scored an average of 29.05 runs in last year's campaign.

His compatriot Ellis, also 28, was a key member of the Hawks' bowling attack and took 15 wickets in 13 games in 2022.

"It's a great boost to have them back," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club websiteexternal-link.

"They made a big impact at the club and were exceptional on the field."

Both players, who represent Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and have represented Australia at one-day international and international T20 level, will join Hampshire in May ahead of their opening match against Somerset in Taunton.

"I'm over the moon to have re-signed with the Hawks and can't wait to play in front of the Ageas Bowl crowd again," said McDermott.

"I'm looking forward to being back around a great group of guys and hopefully do some more good stuff with this team."

Ellis, whose bowling economy rate of 6.87 was Hampshire's best last season, shared a similar sentiment.

"After the success of last year it was a no brainer to re-sign with the Hawks for this summer," he said.

"I'm really excited to be back on board and I can't wait to be back around a great bunch of lads as we push for more silverware."

