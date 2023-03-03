Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy scored his 12th ODI century as England racked up 326-7 in Mirpur

Second ODI, Bangladesh v England, Mirpur England 326-7 (50 overs): Roy 132 (124), Buttler 76 (64); Taskin 3-66 Bangladesh 194 (44.4 overs): Shakib 58 (69); S Curran 4-29, Rashid 4-45 England won by 132 runs Scorecard

Jason Roy scored a superb century as England thumped Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international to secure the series with a game to spare.

The opener's 12th ODI ton and a fluent 76 from captain Jos Buttler took the tourists to 326-7 in Mirpur.

Sam Curran quickly reduced Bangladesh to 9-3 in the chase and despite Shakib Al Hasan's battling half-century, the hosts limped to 194 all out.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed Shakib and impressed again, taking 4-45.

Curran came back to finish the job, ending with figures of 4-29, and England take an unassailable 2-0 lead into Monday's final ODI.

Having fought through a difficult start, Roy accelerated as batting became easier and reached a 104-ball hundred during a 109-run stand with Buttler.

The skipper also looked destined for a century but having hit Mehidy Hasan for back-to-back sixes, he was cut off in full flow next ball by an excellent return catch from the off-spinner.

Moeen Ali and Curran got the momentum going again with some impressive late hitting before Curran rocked Bangladesh with two wickets in his first over and a third in his second.

Shakib and Tamim Iqbal tried to claw their side back into the match with a stubborn 79-run partnership but Moeen removed the latter and when the former chipped Rashid to mid-off, the game was over as a contest.

After seven straight ODI series wins on home soil, Bangladesh have suffered their first defeat since England's last visit in 2016.

Roy's welcome return to form

Just 48 hours ago, some people on social media were declaring Roy's international career over after a sixth single-figure score in 12 ODI innings.

In the same spell, the 32-year-old had managed only one 50-plus score - albeit that was a century in South Africa.

Now the form guide reads two hundreds in five innings and Roy's place at the top of the order looks a lot more secure.

Part of the issue for the 2019 World Cup winner is that when he is out of sorts, it really shows. As imperious as he looks at his best, out of form he is every bit as awkward.

In Mirpur, Roy was made to fight for every run early on, grinding his way through the powerplay before conditions improved and his confidence grew.

Roy was close to his dominant best by the time he was approaching three figures and the onslaught only intensified once he had reached the milestone.

Always something of a streaky player, his most recent slump extended far longer than previous downturns but he is trending in the right direction again, which can only be good news for England.

More to follow.