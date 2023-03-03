Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan are working on plans to continue the redevelopment of Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan Cricket have announced a loss of £39,428 for 2022 in their annual report to members.

The club made an operating profit of almost £53,000 but interest payments meant the overall figure dipped into the red.

The result compares with a profit of £380,000 in 2021.

Chief executive Hugh Morris says "the financial outlook for 2023 remains relatively positive" amid underlying economic challenges.

The report to members covers the first full year of normality after the Covid pandemic, which saw the 2020 campaign played behind closed doors, followed by a season of severe restrictions.

Income rose to £9.2m, including grant support of £710,000 from the Welsh government's Spectator Sports Survival Fund.

Sophia Gardens staged just one England T20 match, a less lucrative format than international one-day games, while cricket investment rose to more than £3m.

Morris says the club aim to improve cricket "including the team, the academy, the facilities, and access to the wider community".

"A masterplan for the continued development of Sophia Gardens is being prepared and the club is determined to find a solution to the absence of sustainable first-class facilities in west Wales," he added.

Glamorgan are in talks with Neath Port Talbot council, after moving one-day fixtures to Neath to replace St Helen's, while discussions continue with Conwy council over a possible return to north Wales in 2024.

The club also hope to boost crowds for the Welsh Fire franchise after averaging 9,000 in the first year when full attendances were allowed in the Hundred tournament.

Meanwhile Glamorgan's first-team squad are in Zimbabwe where they will play a three-day match, three T20s and two 50-overs games against local opposition.

The team's new limited-overs coach is expected to be announced shortly and to join the squad in Harare for part of the trip.

He will share senior duties with Matthew Maynard, who remains in charge in the Championship after narrowly missing out on promotion.