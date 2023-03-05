Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Farmers are playing in the European Cricket League for the second successive season

Jersey champions Farmers are a "force to be reckoned with" after making the finals of the European Cricket League.

The island champions beat Danish champions Svanholm by seven wickets with a ball to spare to win their group in the 10-over tournament in Spain.

They will return for the event's Championship week on 20 March.

"The boys stuck together and we fought really hard to come back from an initial loss, and I think everyone's ecstatic," said captain James Perchard.

"It shows that we can compete in this format, which we're not renowned for doing.

"It shows that we are a force to be reckoned with in European cricket."

Having lost to the Danes in their first game in the group Farmers went on to beat sides from Malta, Bulgaria and the Netherlands to finish second in their group.

They inflicted a first defeat on Svanholm in their qualifying game for the final on Saturday before beating them again in the final later that evening.

"It's a class tournament," added all-rounder Asa Tribe to BBC Radio Jersey, who hit 153 runs in six innings and took two wickets.

"Playing under lights against one of the best teams in the tournament and getting a win over them was class.

"Everyone put in a great shift and it was a great team performance by everyone."