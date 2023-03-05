Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brad Currie played in all eight of Sussex's Royal London Cup games in 2022

Sussex have extended left-arm seamer Brad Currie's contract after an impressive debut season.

Currie, who took 6-93 in a superb spell against Middlesex on debut at Lord's last July, has signed a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old has also been called up by Scotland but has yet to make his international debut.

"He is an incredibly skilled bowler who moves the ball laterally as we saw at Lord's," Sussex bowling coach, James Kirtley said external-link .

"Equally, he can be very effective bowling over and around the wicket, so it's going to be great to see his progression at Sussex.

"It is great news that Bradley has signed his extension."

After mid-season injuries hit Sussex's bowling reserves last year, Currie was initially signed on a short-term deal with the south coast club.

The performance against Middlesex, which included a spell of 4-16 at the start of the hosts' innings, attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Currie went on to play three further Championship games while featuring in all eight of Sussex's Royal London Cup fixtures.

"I absolutely loved my time here last year and I'm very excited for this opportunity and season ahead," Currie told the club's website. external-link

Born in Dorset, Currie previously had a spell with Somerset, while his younger brother Scott plays for Hampshire and England Under-19s.