Women's Premier League: Sophia Dunkley hits quickfire 50 as Gujarat Giants win
|Women's Premier League
|Gujarat Giants 201-7 (20 overs): Deol 67, Dunkley 65; Knight 2-17
|Royal Challengers Bangalore 190-6 (20 overs): Devine 66; Gardner 3-31
|Gujarat Giants won by 11 runs
England's Sophia Dunkley hit the fastest 50 in the Women's Premier League so far as Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs.
Dunkley starred with an 18-ball half century in a meeting between two sides who were chasing a first WPL win.
The 24-year-old scored 65 and Harleen Deol made 67 off 45 as Gujarat posted 201-7.
Sophie Devine responded with 66 off 45 as RCB fell just short, finishing on 190-6 at Brabourne Stadium.
Dunkley took her chance to impress after being promoted to open the batting following Giants' captain Beth Mooney's tournament-ending knee injury.
Gujarat have confirmed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt has been signed as a replacement for Mooney.
The competition, which is the equivalent of the men's Indian Premier League, has seen the five teams spend £1.2m each on their squads.