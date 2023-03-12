Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kohli and Axar Patel put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 162 to nose India into a lead

Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day four): Australia 480 (Khawaja 180, Green 114, Ashwin 6-91) & 3-0 India 571 (Kohli 186, S Gill 128, A R Patel 79) Australia trail by 88 runs Scorecard

India's Virat Kohli ended his long wait for a Test century with a superb 186 which enabled the hosts to build a lead over Australia in the fourth Test.

Kohli, whose last ton came in November 2019, hit 15 fours in a 364-ball innings which saw him spend over eight hours at the crease.

The 34-year-old superstar fell short of the double century when he was caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Todd Murphy.

He received a rapturous reception having put India in a healthy position.

India, who lead the series 2-1, effectively put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the contest.

Having started the day on 59, Kohli continued to be the inspiration and provided more evidence that he has recaptured his form in a patient innings.

After a barren spell in 2021 and 2022 with the bat, which led to him losing the captaincy and also open up about his mental health struggles, Kohli has knocked one-day and T20 centuries in recent months.

Now his long wait for a 28th Test hundred has ended - and his relief was clear to see.

An emotional Kohli kissed the locket on his gold chain, smiling and looking up to the sky, as the crowd jubilantly celebrated his achievement.

Axar Patel, who hit four sixes and five fours in his 79, worked with Kohli to put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 162 and once he departed, Australia quickly took the wickets of Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav.

Kohli played less cautiously when he realised he was running out of partners and became the last Indian wicket to fall when he was caught by Labuschagne at long-on.

Trailing by 91-0 runs, Australia finished the day on 3-0.

The tourists decided to send out nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann to open with Travis Head after Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.

Kuhnemann survived 18 balls, despite being nearly caught on two occasions, as Australia came through the final six overs without loss.