Australia batted throughout day five to earn a draw but India won the series 2-1

Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day five): Australia 480 (Khawaja 180, Ashwin 6-91) & 175-2 dec (Head 90, Labuschagne 63*) India 571 (Kohli 186, S Gill 128) Match Drawn; India won series 2-1 Scorecard

India secured a 2-1 series win over Australia after the fourth Test petered out into a draw.

The tourists batted throughout day five in Ahmedabad and declared on 175-2 with a lead of 84 before the teams shook hands.

India secured their place in the World Test Championship final after Sri Lanka's earlier final-ball defeat by New Zealand.

They will play Australia for the Test title at The Oval on 7-11 June.

The tourists started the day trailing by 91 runs on first innings after India amassed 571, with Virat Kohli scoring a majestic 186.

But Australia's batters defied India on a flat wicket as Marnus Labuschagne finished unbeaten with a gritty 63 from 213 balls.

Earlier, opener Travis Head made 90 from 163 balls in a partnership of 139 for the second wicket with Labuschagne.

Nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann was the first wicket to fall for six to Ravichandran Ashwin, with spinners bowling the majority of the overs in batter-friendly conditions.

It was India's 16th consecutive series win at home, and will be their second appearance in the World Test Championship final after they lost to New Zealand in the previous final in 2021.

Australia's place was confirmed after their victory over India in the third Test in Indore, but India were still battling with Sri Lanka for the second spot.

With India avoiding defeat, it means Sri Lanka can no longer qualify even if they beat New Zealand in the second Test of their series, which starts on Friday.

India will next face Australia in three one-day internationals, with the first on Friday.